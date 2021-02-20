Sex charges filed against Texas man in abduction case of 12-year-old Bassett girl

But the warrants, first reported by WSLS-Ch. 10 and WDBJ-Ch. 7 and confirmed by the Bulletin, state Merritt and the girl used the Discord app to communicate explicit details about sexual acts involving both of them and to exchange child pornography.

In a Wall Street Journal article headlined "The Dark Side of Discord, Your Teen's Favorite Chat App," Discord was said to have more than 250 million registered users almost two years ago. And although users were technically are supposed to be at least 13 years old to participate, Discord doesn't check age with its subscribers.

Court documents indicate Merritt and the girl met on the social app Instagram in December and then moved their communication to Discord.

Records also show that, on the same day investigators took Merritt's communication devices, he notified the girl to hide her phone and leave her home.

The following day, on Feb. 12, the girl's great-grandmother reported that she was missing and that she had discovered a suicide note.

The girl's cellphone was discovered hidden in a saxophone case.

An Amber Alert was issued, and the next day Perry called two press conferences.