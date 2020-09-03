Sportlanes broken into Wednesday night

Sportlanes at 10 Koehler Rd. in Martinsville was broken into sometime Wednesday night and although the burglars caused significant damage, they didn’t have much success.

“They tried to take a lot of money, but we secure most of that every night,” said Will Pearson, the owner.

Entry was gained through a glass door that serves as the main entrance to the bowling alley and restaurant from the parking lot. Once inside, the burglars damaged the property in what appeared to be an effort to locate cash that may be kept overnight.

The area in the building where a safe is located was scattered and in disarray and an obvious attempt to break in the safe was made.

Bowling alleys were among the last businesses allowed to reopen under the state’s COVID guidelines.

“We had just opened in August after being shut down from COVID and we’ve spent a lot of money remodeling,” during the time we were closed.

Pearson estimated the damage to be about $2,500.

Thursday morning the glass around the broken door was being cleaned up and new glass was on its way.