 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stanleytown man arrested after barricading himself in his house
0 comments
breaking editor's pick top story

Stanleytown man arrested after barricading himself in his house

{{featured_button_text}}
Tommy Strothers

The Henry County Sheriff's Office blocked Henry Street in Stanleytown for much of the day Tuesday while negotiators tried to coax Tommy Strothers out of his home.

Some residents on Henry Street in Stanleytown couldn't get to their homes when they came home from work Tuesday evening because deputies from the Henry County Sheriff's Office had blocked the road and were not letting anyone in.

Tommy Strothers

Tommy Joe Stothers Jr.

Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry said one of his officers recognized a person standing outside of a house at 476 Henry Street as someone who had outstanding warrants against him.

When the man recognized the officer, he "ran back inside and barricaded himself," Perry said.

The standoff began at 11:45 a.m., when deputies saw Tommy Joe Strothers Jr. outside of his home and armed with a rifle, a release from the HCSO stated. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Stothers was wanted by Patrick County authorities for failing to obey a court order and violating a home electronic incarceration violation and in Henry County for failing to appear in court. 

When deputies tried to confront Strothers, he went back inside the house.

Tommy Strothers

A Henry County Sheriff's Department vehicle in front of the home on Henry Street in Stanleytown where Tommy Strothers was arrested after a standoff.

Deputies tried to make contact with Strothers, but he refused to come out of the house, the release stated.

A search warrant was obtained while negotiators tried to make contact with Strother. 

At 3:15 p.m. a HCSO tactical unit went into the home and found Strothers hiding in the attic, the release stated.

Strothers was taken into custody on the outstanding charges and also was charged with obstruction of justice and failing to exit the home.

Strothers is being held without bond in the Henry County Jail.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert