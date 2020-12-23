Stanleytown man arrested after barricading himself in his house

Some residents on Henry Street in Stanleytown couldn't get to their homes when they came home from work Tuesday evening because deputies from the Henry County Sheriff's Office had blocked the road and were not letting anyone in.

Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry said one of his officers recognized a person standing outside of a house at 476 Henry Street as someone who had outstanding warrants against him.

When the man recognized the officer, he "ran back inside and barricaded himself," Perry said.

The standoff began at 11:45 a.m., when deputies saw Tommy Joe Strothers Jr. outside of his home and armed with a rifle, a release from the HCSO stated.

Stothers was wanted by Patrick County authorities for failing to obey a court order and violating a home electronic incarceration violation and in Henry County for failing to appear in court.

When deputies tried to confront Strothers, he went back inside the house.

Deputies tried to make contact with Strothers, but he refused to come out of the house, the release stated.

A search warrant was obtained while negotiators tried to make contact with Strother.