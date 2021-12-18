Stoneville man arrested in Bassett after shooting

A Stoneville, N.C., man has been arrested in Henry County and has been charged with attempted murder and assault.

The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office says they were told about 7 p.m. on Friday that Thaddeus Grey, 57, of Stoneville, N.C., was at a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.

The office did not make clear where Grey was being treated for his wound.

Investigators say they determined an altercation had occurred between Kenneth Lee Bell Jr., 60, of 6032 U.S. Business, Stoneville, N.C. and Grey, and Bell shot Grey with a shotgun at Bell's home.

Henry County Sheriff's Deputies located Bell in Bassett a short time later and charged him with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, a release stated.

The Rockingham County Sheriff's Department, Stoneville Police Department and Henry County Sheriff's Department assisted in the investigation.

Bell has been detained in the Henry County jail pending extradition.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.