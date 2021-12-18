 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Stoneville man arrested in Bassett after shooting

  • 0

A Stoneville, N.C., man has been arrested in Henry County and has been charged with attempted murder and assault.

The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office says they were told about 7 p.m. on Friday that Thaddeus Grey, 57, of Stoneville, N.C., was at a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.

The office did not make clear where Grey was being treated for his wound.

Investigators say they determined an altercation had occurred between Kenneth Lee Bell Jr., 60, of 6032 U.S. Business, Stoneville, N.C. and Grey, and Bell shot Grey with a shotgun at Bell's home.

Henry County Sheriff's Deputies located Bell in Bassett a short time later and charged him with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, a release stated.

The Rockingham County Sheriff's Department, Stoneville Police Department and Henry County Sheriff's Department assisted in the investigation.

People are also reading…

Bell has been detained in the Henry County jail pending extradition.

Kenneth Bell

Kenneth Lee Bell Jr.

 RCSO

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UPDATE: Bassett man turns himself in after narcotics and cash seizure

UPDATE: Bassett man turns himself in after narcotics and cash seizure

A small quantity of cocaine, several pounds of marijuana and about one pound of methamphetamine with a total estimated street value of $10,000 was discovered and seized during the search, the release stated. Police also seized five vehicles, 18 firearms and $465,207 in U.S. currency, the release said.

Watch Now: Related Video

Police say 'shopping cart killer' behind 4 murders

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert