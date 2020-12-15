Stuart man arrested for brandishing a sawed-off shotgun

A Stuart man was arrested Monday on a weapons violation after giving employees at the Results Call Center on Progress Drive a scare when he brandished a sawed-off shotgun.

Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith said the 911 communications center received a call at about 12:30 p.m.

The caller advised a man armed with a gun was pacing back and forth in the Results Call Center parking lot.

“Results employees stated to the dispatcher that they had locked all of their employees inside the building as a precautionary measure,” Smith said.

Smith, along with Deputy Jason Kruse and Investigator Linda Martin all arrived at 12:36 p.m. and found Jacob Lee Bowman, 18, wearing a red sweat suit and holding a shotgun in his right hand.

“He did comply with orders to drop the gun,” Smith said.

The shotgun barrel had been cut off and measured only 12 inches long, Smith said.

State and federal law prohibit the manufacture and/or possession of a shotgun with a barrel shorter than 18 inches.

Bowman was jailed in the Patrick County Jail on a $5,000 secured bond.

This could have ended very badly in many ways,” Smith said. “I am grateful he complied with our commands."

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

