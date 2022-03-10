Stuart man arrested in relation to albino deer killing

An arrest has been made in the case of a recent roadside killing of two albino deer in Patrick County.

Micheal Ray Clifton, 35, of 53 Cedar View Lane in Stuart. was arrested Thursday around 10 a.m. on two counts of spotlighting deer with the intent to shoot, two counts of hunting from a motor vehicle, two counts of discharging a firearm from a roadway and two counts of illegal possession of deer not reported, hunting without a license, hunting without a big game license and trespassing, a Patrick County Sheriff’s Office release stated.

The wildlife charges come as the result of a three-month investigation where two albino deer were found dead with their tails cut off in a field just off of Little Russell Creek Road.

Clifton was also charged with three counts of distributing methamphetamine, the release said.

The drug indictments were the result of an ongoing investigation conducted by Lt. Nicholas Pendleton and Inv. Brian Hubbard.

The deputies were assisted by Game Warden Dale Owens of the Department of Wildlife Resources Law Enforcement Division.

Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith said in the release that the tactical response team executed the drug indictments at Clifton’s home Thursday morning.

Clifton was released on a $2,500 bond, the release said.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

