Stuart teenager now recovering at home after he was shot in the head

Hughes has also been charged with conspiring to robbery with a gun and robbery with a gun.

Investigators say that Hughes and Thompson had arranged to meet Wasoski and led him to believe they wanted to buy marijuana from him. Instead, they planned to rob him, a release from the Henry County Sheriff's Office stated.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Carpenter created the GoFundMe page to help with medical expenses and transportation costs for the family and has been keeping everyone updated on Wasoski’s progress.

Nine days after he was shot, Wasoski was able to communicate with his mother by moving his head up and down, and on the 11th day doctors removed the drain and breathing tubes, Carpenter wrote.

Within two weeks Wasoski was eating and drinking on his own and began physical therapy.

He “has double vision in his right eye, he can get up and down with assistance and is able to move both sides of his body,” Carpenter wrote. “He will need extensive PT (physical training) to get his brain to coordinate more with the left side of his body.”