Stuart teenager now recovering at home after he was shot in the head

A Stuart teenager is back home after spending seven weeks in the hospital recovering from a gunshot wound to the head.
Deputies were nearby the scene at 2 a.m. on June 2 when they were dispatched to S&L Court in Collinsville.
Within two minutes of the call, they found Mason Wasoski, 19, in his vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, a release said.
Wasoski was airlifted to a Roanoke hospital where he has been receiving treatment.
“Great news, Mason will be coming home late tomorrow,” Renee Pack Carpenter, a close family friend, wrote on Wasoski’s GuFundMe page last week. “He will be receiving in-home therapy for awhile.”
Leif Keiglen Rider Hughes, 18, of Sunrise Avenue in Villa Heights and Tymear Rayvonne Thompson, 20, of First Street in Martinsville have both been arrested on charges of malicious assault in relation to the incident.
Thompson has also been charged with use of a firearm in the commission of a felony-first offense, possession of a gun with intent by a non-violent felon and robbery.
Hughes has also been charged with conspiring to robbery with a gun and robbery with a gun.
Investigators say that Hughes and Thompson had arranged to meet Wasoski and led him to believe they wanted to buy marijuana from him. Instead, they planned to rob him, a release from the Henry County Sheriff's Office stated.
Carpenter created the GoFundMe page to help with medical expenses and transportation costs for the family and has been keeping everyone updated on Wasoski’s progress.
Nine days after he was shot, Wasoski was able to communicate with his mother by moving his head up and down, and on the 11th day doctors removed the drain and breathing tubes, Carpenter wrote.
Within two weeks Wasoski was eating and drinking on his own and began physical therapy.
He “has double vision in his right eye, he can get up and down with assistance and is able to move both sides of his body,” Carpenter wrote. “He will need extensive PT (physical training) to get his brain to coordinate more with the left side of his body.”
Wasoski had to have surgery to repair his skull behind his right ear and has now been scheduled for more reconstructive surgery.
“Surgery went well,” Carpenter wrote. He “may need another surgery before reconstructive surgery since the hole was large in his skull.”
Carpenter said Wasoski’s road to recovery will be a long one, but the family is in good spirits and can see improvement most every day.
Hughes and Thompson were arrested on June 11 and jailed in the Henry County Jail without bond.
Hughes appealed for bond in Henry County Circuit Court, and Thompson did the same on July 20. Both were denied.
Hughes and Thompson are scheduled to appear again in Henry County General District Court on Aug. 13.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him
@billdwyatt.