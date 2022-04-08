Stuart woman jailed after "violent confrontation" with police

In what has been described as a "violent confrontation" a Stuart woman is in the Patrick County jail on multiple charges of assaulting a law enforcement officer.

Amanda Christine Vessell, 38, of 3592 Wayside Road was taken into custody shortly after noon on Thursday following a confrontation in the Patrick County Circuit Courthouse, a release from Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith stated.

The incident began when police say Vessell entered the security area of the courthouse, bypassing the metal detector and then telling Patrick County Sheriff's Deputy A. Petty she was going to see the judge.

Petty told her that court was not in session and that she was not allowed in the courtroom, the release stated.

Vessell attempted to enter the courtroom anyway and Petty physically tried to prevent her from going up the stairway that led to the courtroom, the release stated.

Police say Vessell then began to fight with Petty, allegedly striking the officer multiple times before Petty wrestled Vessell to the floor and pinned her down until other deputies arrived to assist Petty.

The release did not make clear how much time passed between the moment Petty pinned Vessell to the floor and other deputies arrived, but did say that Vessell repeatedly elbowed and struck Petty while she was on the floor and was tased once the deputies arrived to assist Petty.

"The struggle was so intense that Deputy Petty could not take his hands off of Vessell to use his radio and I am grateful that the employees at the clerk's office were able to call for help," Smith said in the release.

Vessell also fought with the assisting deputies and assaulted Capt. Rob Coleman during the melee, the release stated.

"Vessell's behavior was not only violent, but bizarre, with one witness describing her as 'wild,'" Smith stated in the release. "Vessell continued her violent behavior at the jail."

Vessell is being held without bond in the Patrick County jail on two counts of feloniously assaulting a law enforcement officer and obstruction of justice, the release stated.

Police say Petty and Vessell both received medical assistance for minor injuries.

Records on file with the Patrick County Circuit Court Clerk's Office show Vessell is due in Patrick County Circuit Court on May 31 on charges of strangulation and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, on June 13 to be sentenced on assault on a law enforcement officer and obstruction related to an incident on Nov. 25, 2020 and again on June 22 on nine charges of violation of probation and assault and battery of a family member.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

