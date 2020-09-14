 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Teen wanted after driver shot in leg while driving through Martinsville
0 comments
breaking top story

Teen wanted after driver shot in leg while driving through Martinsville

Only $5 for 5 months
Wilson and Starling

Wilson Street and Starling Avenue intersection in Martinsville.

 Bill Wyatt
A Martinsville teenager is wanted by police for shooting into a vehicle and wounding the driver in the leg.
 
A release from the Martinsville Police Department states that warrants have been issued for Nyzah Antonio Bradley, 18, of Martinsville on charges of malicious wounding, shooting into an occupied vehicle, using a firearm in the commission of a felony, reckless handling of a firearm and discharging a firearm in the city.
 
The 911 communications center received a call of shots fired near Wilson Street in Martinsville at about 4:45 p.m. Sunday. 
 
When police arrived, they found a blue Chevrolet Camaro on Aaron Street, about 500 feet east of Wilson Street.
 
The driver was inside the vehicle with a bullet wound to the leg. 
 
After investigating, police say they determined Bradley fired a gun in the direction of the vehicle near the intersection of Wilson Street and Starling Avenue. 
 
The person in the vehicle was taken to Sovah Health-Martinsville, treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released. 
 
The release did not say what caliber was used, whether the driver of the vehicle was male or female or how police came to believe Bradley fired the shot.
 
The investigation continues, and police ask if anyone has any information regarding this crime to contact Sgt. Durham at 276-403-5330 or Crime Stoppers at 276-63-CRIME (276-632-7463).

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert