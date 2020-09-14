Teen wanted after driver shot in leg while driving through Martinsville

A Martinsville teenager is wanted by police for shooting into a vehicle and wounding the driver in the leg.

A release from the Martinsville Police Department states that warrants have been issued for Nyzah Antonio Bradley, 18, of Martinsville on charges of malicious wounding, shooting into an occupied vehicle, using a firearm in the commission of a felony, reckless handling of a firearm and discharging a firearm in the city.

The 911 communications center received a call of shots fired near Wilson Street in Martinsville at about 4:45 p.m. Sunday.

When police arrived, they found a blue Chevrolet Camaro on Aaron Street, about 500 feet east of Wilson Street.

The driver was inside the vehicle with a bullet wound to the leg.

After investigating, police say they determined Bradley fired a gun in the direction of the vehicle near the intersection of Wilson Street and Starling Avenue.