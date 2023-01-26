Theft at Collinsville business

Police are asking for the public's help identifying a person and a vehicle seen leaving a Collinsville business with what appears to be stolen items.

Security footage obtained from the Stone Memorial Church parking lot, shows what appears to be a man leaving with a box after he was dropped off and then picked up by someone driving a light-colored hatchback style vehicle, a Henry County Sheriff's Office release stated.

The time stamp on the photos was Tuesday at approximately 11:40 p.m.

Police determined the Backlot Hair Design at 2293 Daniels Creek Road had been broken into and an undisclosed amount of items were taken. A storage building had also been broken into, but it was not made clear whether anything was taken from that building.

If you recognize the person or the vehicle in the surveillance photos, you are asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff's Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 276-632-7463. A reward of up to $2,500 may be paid by Crimestoppers depending upon the nature of the crime and the substance of the information provided.