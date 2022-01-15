Two dead, two injured in parking lot shooting

An argument involving several people ended with two people dead and two people wounded in the parking lot of El Parral restaurant Friday night.

A caller to the Martinsville-Henry County 911 Center at about 11:05 p.m. said that several people had been shot at the restaurant located at 670 Commonwealth Blvd. in Martinsville, a release from the Henry County Sheriff's Office stated.

Deputies responded to the scene and discovered Orlando Raceem Johnson of Martinsville suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his torso and legs. Johnson died of his wounds, the release said.

Malik Douglas, 25, of Martinsville was shot once and died of his injury, but the release did not make clear where Douglas' injuries were, whether he was found at the scene of the shooting, or whether he was transported to the hospital in a personal vehicle.

A 25-year-old woman was also shot in the leg, and a 32-year-old male was shot in the arm, the release said.

Laquon Deshawn Moss, 26, of Ridgeway has been arrested on charges of first-degree murder, two counts of malicious wounding, three counts of use of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Moss has been jailed in the Henry County jail without bond, the release stated.

"We speculate some type of argument took place inside, some sort of tension, it moves outside and you can see on video some people come outside, one person has a handgun, another one goes and gets a handgun, a gun battle starts taking place right here in front of the business," Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry said at the scene shortly after the incident occurred. "We think one person might have been trying to break it up."

Perry said Friday night that one person was deceased, one person had a life-threatening injury and two people has suffered non-life-threatening injuries, but the release Saturday morning indicated Johnson and Douglas had both died of their injuries.

Perry described a "regular crowd" at the restaurant Friday night when the argument broke out inside the restaurant and then spilled over into the parking lot where the shootings occurred.

A pool of blood could be seen near the entrance to the restaurant.

"If anyone saw anything here, if they were here or if they are hearing anything through various means of communication, please call Crimestoppers or the Sheriff's Office," said Perry.

You may contact the Henry County Sheriff's Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 276-632-7463. The Crimestoppers program offers a reward up to $2,500 depending on the nature of the crime and the substance of the information provided.

