Two Eden, North Carolina, residents are in jail on charges of shooting into an occupied vehicle in Henry County.

Jackie Duncan Jr. told police he was traveling on Meeks Road in Henry County at 12:25 a.m. July 27 when someone shot into his vehicle.

Meeks Road begins at Morgan Ford Road in southern Henry County and becomes Fisher Hill Road when it crosses the state line. The roads becomes Morgan Road at the north end of Eden and ends at Church Street in the middle of town.

Duncan said the incident began when a burgundy vehicle was following closely behind him and in the 400 block of Meeks Road, the vehicle passed him and then stopped in the roadway.

Duncan said instead of trying to pass the vehicle, he pulled into a driveway on Meeks Road, turned around and started to go in the opposite direction when he heard four gunshots and bullets striking his vehicle.

Duncan said he drove a few miles south to Eden, where he called 911 for assistance.

Henry County investigators located the burgundy vehicle in Rockingham County, North Carolina, and, with the assistance of the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office, obtained a search warrant for the vehicle and the residence of Andrew Webb, 37, and Courtney Renee Thomas, 28, in Eden, a release stated.

Investigators found five firearms and ammunition in the residence and charged Webb and Thomas with attempted malicious wounding, shooting at an occupied vehicle and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Webb was also charged by Rockingham officers with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Both were jailed in the Rockingham County Detention Center, Webb on a $225,000 bond and Thomas on a $150,000.

The release did not make clear why Webb and Thomas may have been across the state line in Henry County, shooting at Duncan's car, or if Duncan knows either Webb or Thomas.

In addition to the sheriff's departments in Henry and Rockingham counties, the Eden Police Department also assisted in the investigation, the release said.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff's Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 276-632-7463.