Two Martinsville men arrested on charges related to shooting of teenager from Stuart

Two Martinsville men have been arrested in the shooting of Stuart teenager.
Leif Keiglen Rider Hughes, 18, of Sunrise Avenue and Tymear Rayvonne Thompson, 20, of First Street have both been arrested on charges of aggravated malicious wounding and armed robbery.
Thompson was also charged with two counts of use of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and Hughes was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, a release from the Henry County Sheriff's Office stated.
Investigators say that Hughes and Thompson had arranged to meet Mason Wasoski, 19, at S & L Court in Collinsville and led Wasoski to believe they wanted to buy marijuana from him. Instead, they planned to rob him, the release stated.
Thompson robbed Wasoski and then shot him before fleeing the scene, the release said.
The release did not state if Hughes participated in the robbery or if he was present when it occurred.
The 911 communications center received a call just before 2 a.m., and deputies nearby arrived on the scene two minutes after the call came in, a release stated.
Wasoski was found inside his vehicle, suffering from a gunshot wound to his head, and he was airlifted to Roanoke for treatment of life-threatening injuries.
The release did not say to which hospital Wasoski was taken or describe his injuries other than to say he remains hospitalized.
Renee Carpenter, a close friend of Wasoski's mother, created a GoFundMe page to help with medical expenses and transportation costs for the family and wrote on the page two days after the shooting that Wasoski was in critical but stable condition.
On Monday Wasoski was "sill in ICU under sedation and on the ventilator to keep him calm enough for his body to heal," Carpenter wrote.
On Tuesday Carpenter reported that Wasoski was being treated for pneumonia, and on Thursday she noted he was "still critical but stable." But his "numbers" were looking better.
The goal for the fund is $10,000 and as of Friday, $6,339 had been raised.
Hughes and Thompson are being held in the Henry County Jail without bond.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.