Two Martinsville men arrested on charges related to shooting of teenager from Stuart

Two Martinsville men have been arrested in the shooting of Stuart teenager.

Leif Keiglen Rider Hughes, 18, of Sunrise Avenue and Tymear Rayvonne Thompson, 20, of First Street have both been arrested on charges of aggravated malicious wounding and armed robbery.

Thompson was also charged with two counts of use of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and Hughes was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, a release from the Henry County Sheriff's Office stated.

Investigators say that Hughes and Thompson had arranged to meet Mason Wasoski, 19, at S & L Court in Collinsville and led Wasoski to believe they wanted to buy marijuana from him. Instead, they planned to rob him, the release stated.

Thompson robbed Wasoski and then shot him before fleeing the scene, the release said.

The release did not state if Hughes participated in the robbery or if he was present when it occurred.

The 911 communications center received a call just before 2 a.m., and deputies nearby arrived on the scene two minutes after the call came in, a release stated.