Two people from Mount Airy, North Carolina, face charges after a vehicle pursuit on Monday began in their hometown and ended in Patrick County.

Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith said Ismael Valle Maysonet, 35, was seen by a Surry County sheriff's deputy handcuffed while running from the Mount Airy Probation and Parole Office shortly after noon Monday. The deputy then saw Maysonet get into a blue Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Alexis Danielle Collins, 24.

As Collins drove away, the Surry County deputy began pursuing the Cobalt on North Carolina Highway 103 heading toward Virginia. Shortly after the Cobalt crossed the state line, the Surry County deputy terminated the pursuit, a release stated.

The Surry County Sheriff's Office had already notified the Patrick County Sheriff's Office of the pursuit and Patrick County Deputy Dustin Dillon spotted the Cobalt on Route 103 and resumed the pursuit, stated the release.

The Cobalt turned onto Beasley Hollow Road and then onto a logging road at the end of Beasley Hollow. After about a half a mile, the Cobalt stopped and Maysonet and Collins surrendered without incident, the release stated.

Collins was charged with eluding law enforcement and driving on a revoked license. She has multiple charges pending in North Carolina including eluding law enforcement and reckless driving. Maysonet was charged with being a fugitive from justice and both Collins and Maysonet were jailed in the Patrick County Jail awaiting extradition back to North Carolina.