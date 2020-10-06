Two people shot in what deputies believe was a single incident in Ridgeway

Although deputies are not sure exactly what happened, they think an Axton man may have been assaulted by a person in the Ridgeway area Monday and, in the process of attempting to defend himself, shot a woman with him in the leg and himself in the arm.
The Henry County Sheriff's Department responded to the Travel Inn at 4250 Greensboro Road in Ridgeway at 11:42 p.m. from a 911 call from a woman who told them Duran O'Shane Baker, 23, of Axton was had been assaulted.
When deputies arrived, a release from the sheriff's office said, they were unable to find Baker or the woman.
Baker was found wounded in the 1800 block of Virginia Avenue in Collinsville at 1:09 a.m. Tuesday and transported to Sovah-Martinsville, where he was treated and released.
The woman was located later that morning when another 911 call reported Deanna Ruth McNeil, 31, of Ridgeway was at the UNC Rockingham Health Care in Eden, N.C., being treated for a gunshot wound to the leg.
McNeil told deputies she was with Baker in Ridgeway when he was attacked by another person. She said Baker pulled his gun but didn't know how to operate it and accidentally shot her in the leg, the release said.
Baker told police he was walking along Virginia Avenue when someone fired a shot from inside a black vehicle, and he said he didn't realize until sometime later that he had been shot in the arm.
Baker would not provide investigators with any additional details, the release said, and they say McNeil's account of what took place had changed multiple times.
No arrests have been made, but the incident remains under investigation. Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff's Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 276-632-7463.
The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2,500 for information related to the crime and the substance of the information determines the amount of the reward paid.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt
