Two people shot in what deputies believe was a single incident in Ridgeway

Although deputies are not sure exactly what happened, they think an Axton man may have been assaulted by a person in the Ridgeway area Monday and, in the process of attempting to defend himself, shot a woman with him in the leg and himself in the arm.

The Henry County Sheriff's Department responded to the Travel Inn at 4250 Greensboro Road in Ridgeway at 11:42 p.m. from a 911 call from a woman who told them Duran O'Shane Baker, 23, of Axton was had been assaulted.

When deputies arrived, a release from the sheriff's office said, they were unable to find Baker or the woman.

Baker was found wounded in the 1800 block of Virginia Avenue in Collinsville at 1:09 a.m. Tuesday and transported to Sovah-Martinsville, where he was treated and released.

The woman was located later that morning when another 911 call reported Deanna Ruth McNeil, 31, of Ridgeway was at the UNC Rockingham Health Care in Eden, N.C., being treated for a gunshot wound to the leg.

McNeil told deputies she was with Baker in Ridgeway when he was attacked by another person. She said Baker pulled his gun but didn't know how to operate it and accidentally shot her in the leg, the release said.