Two people steal new camper from retail lot in Bassett

Police are looking for two people in relation to the theft of a camper in Henry County and are asking the public for help.

The 911 Communications Center received a call on Friday telling them a 2021 KZ Connect 323RK pull-behind camper had been stolen from Econo RV at 9340 Virginia Ave. in Bassett, a release stated.

Surveillance video shows two people attaching the camper to a white cargo van at about 5:25 a.m. and heading north on U.S. 220.

The camper is light gray with white, black and blue accent stripes along the side, the release stated.

The Henry County Sheriff's Office asks if anyone has any information related to this theft to call 276-638-8751.