 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two people steal new camper from retail lot in Bassett
0 comments
editor's pick

Two people steal new camper from retail lot in Bassett

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
camper theft

Surveillance video shows to people connect a camper to a cargo van and drive off the lot at Econo RV in Bassett.

 HCSO

Police are looking for two people in relation to the theft of a camper in Henry County and are asking the public for help.

The 911 Communications Center received a call on Friday telling them a 2021 KZ Connect 323RK pull-behind camper had been stolen from Econo RV at 9340 Virginia Ave. in Bassett, a release stated.

Surveillance video shows two people attaching the camper to a white cargo van at about 5:25 a.m. and heading north on U.S. 220.

The camper is light gray with white, black and blue accent stripes along the side, the release stated.

The Henry County Sheriff's Office asks if anyone has any information related to this theft to call 276-638-8751.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Sheriff's Office releases Isaiah Brown 911 call and body camera video

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert