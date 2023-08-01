The Henry County Sheriff's Office wrapped up an undercover narcotics operation Tuesday that resulted in 100 felony charges against 34 adults.

The indictments by a Henry County grand jury were issued July 17 and remained sealed by the Henry County Circuit Court until July 31 for the safety of the officers and as a prevention against anyone fleeing before the arrests were made.

In addition to the arrests, an undisclosed amount of fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine were seized during the operation, a release stated.

Arrested were:

Tony Cecil Ashby, 4925 Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville; distribution of methamphetamine - 3rd of subsequent offense; $5,000 secured bond.

Jessica Renee Bailey, 49 Coopers Court, Martinsville; distribution of methamphetamine, distribution of an imitation controlled substance, attempt to distribute heroin; $5,000 secured bond.

Jose Antonio Becerra-Salas, 131 Kimway Drive, Axton; two counts of distribution of cocaine; $5,000 secured bond.

Ashley Nicole Bowman, 83 Candyland Road, Bassett; two counts of distribution of methamphetamine, distribution of fentanyl, conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, four counts of endangering the life of a child.

Sharon Marie Bowman, 83 Candyland Road, Bassett; distribution of methamphetamine, conspire to distribute methamphetamine, endangering the life of a child; $3,000 secured bond.

Curtis Lee Clark Jr., 792 Oakcrest Circle, Bassett; distribution of methamphetamine; no bond.

Willie Jefferson Dodson, 17 Holly Hill Road, Bassett; three counts of distribution of methamphetamine, conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine; $3,000 secured bond.

Kimberley Sue Farley, 932 Crestview Drive, Bassett; three counts of distribution of methamphetamine, conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Patrick Antonio Gilbert, 1821 Sunset Drive, Bassett; two counts of distribution of cocaine, distribution of an imitation controlled substance; $3,000 bond.

Michael Aundrea Hairston, Henry County Adult Detention Center; four counts of distribution of fentanyl - 2nd offense.

Timothy Lee Hairston, Henry County Adult Detention Center; distribution of fentanyl - 2nd offense.

Donny Ray Harris, 216 Navy Lane, Martinsville; three counts of distribution of fentanyl; no bond.

Demetrius Nazshae Inge, 18 Meadowlark Lane, Collinsville; distribution of more than 10 grams of methamphetamine; no bond.

Robin Everett Joyce Sr., 1867 Sunset Avenue, Bassett; distribution of cocaine; $2,000 secured bond.

Cora Michelle Keith, 787 Friendly Church Road, Ridgeway; possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm while possessing methamphetamine; $2,000 secured bond.

Jamie Lee Keith, Martinsville City Jail; two counts of distribution of methamphetamine - 3rd or subsequent offense.

Justin Demarcus Menefee, 1105 Tahoe Drive, Collinsville; two counts of distribution of methamphetamine 100 grams or more, two counts of conspiring to distribute methamphetamine 100 grams or more.

Belinda Diane Peyton, 221 Lakeview Lane, Bassett; three counts of distribution of methamphetamine; $3,000 secured bond.

Joseph Coy Setliff, 487 Lackey Road, Stuart; distribution of methamphetamine, conspiracy to distribute a schedule I/II drug; $2,000 secured bond.

Howard Leonard Wagner, 4063 Stones Dairy Road, Bassett; two counts of distribution of methamphetamine, five counts of distribution of fentanyl, conspiracy to distribute a schedule I/II drug.

Jerry Donell Turner, 3142 Columbus Drive, Bassett; three counts of distribution of cocaine; $5,000 secured bond.

Damantas Cental Williamson, 25 Dunlap Street, Martinsville; three counts of distribution of cocaine.

Still at-large:

Duran Oshane Baker, 3392 Old Liberty Drive, Axton; distribution of methamphetamine, distribution of fentanyl.

Corby Ray Dillard, 1617 Stultz Road, Martinsville; three counts of distribution of cocaine - 3rd offense.

Demarias Marquese Dillard, 1617 Stultz Road, Martinsville; distribution of an imitation controlled substance.

Tyler Ray Farley, 932 Crestview Drive, Bassett; distribution of methamphetamine, conspire to distribute methamphetamine.

Ryan Matthew Haynes, 316 Mrs. Turner Road, Bassett; distribution of methamphetamine, conspire to distribute methamphetamine.

Bridgette Ann Hodges, 405 Myrtle Road, Bassett; distribution of cocaine.

Alison Gray Howell, 1230 J.S. Holland Road, Ridgeway; three counts of distribution of cocaine.

Stoney Lynn James, 18 Wren Court, Martinsville; distribution of cocaine - 3rd or subsequent offense.

Lashawna Nicole Phillips, 1617 Stultz Road, Martinsville; distribution of cocaine.

Luis Edwardo Roman, 108 Primrose Drive, Bassett; distribution of methamphetamine.

Kary Lee Taylor Jr., 2708 Elm Street, Bassett; two counts of distribution of cocaine - 2nd offense.

Todd Jerome Woods, 1862 Sunset Drive, Bassett; four counts of distribution of cocaine.

In addition to the Henry County Sheriff's Office, assisting in the investigation were the Henry County Commonwealth Attorney's Office, Martinsville Police Department and the Virginia State Police.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabout of the people still at-large is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff's Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 276-632-7463. The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2,500 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information provided determine the amount of the reward paid.