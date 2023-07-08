Two people have been charged in connection with the Saturday afternoon robbery of the Woodforest National Bank in the Walmart in Martinsville.

As soon as surveillance photos began circulating in the news and on social media, investigators began to develop leads through tips to the Crimestoppers line, a release stated late Saturday.

Charged and in custody is Nicole Renea Robinetts, 51, of 59 Preston-Scales Drive.

William Robert Schandel Jr., of 60 Brandermill Drive in Fieldale is still at-large. Both have been charged with one count of robbery.

Just before 3 p.m. a white male described by a teller as wearing a gray shirt, black plants, with long hair and wearing glasses entered the bank at 976 Commonwealth Blvd. and handed a robbery note to the teller, Sheriff Wayne Davis said.

Although a firearm or other weapon was not brandished, the teller cooperated and handed the man an undisclosed amount of money. Surveillance video shows the man fleeing the Walmart on foot and then entering the Lowe's Home Improvement Store located behind the Walmart about 1,300 feet away, said Davis.

At Lowe's the man purchased a new hat, a new shirt and a new pair of shoes and then fled Lowe's and is still at-large, Davis said.

"We discovered he had a wig on and fakes glasses," said Davis. "Our investigation has revealed he was brought to the Walmart in a gray GMC truck driven by a white female and we have good quality photos of the vehicle and the suspect."

Davis said said shortly after the incident was reported that he hoped someone would see the surveillance photographs and call police if they recognize the man.

Tips from Crimestoppers gave investigators the information they needed to identify the man and the woman and a few hours after the robbery, Robinette and Schandel were in custody.

If you have information regarding this case, you are asked to call 911, the Henry County Sheriff's Office at 276-638-8751, or Crimestoppers at 276-632-7463. Crimestoppers offers a reward of up to $2,500 depending upon the nature of the crime and relevance of the information provided.