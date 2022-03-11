UPDATE: Arrest made in parking lot shooting in Henry County

A shooting at a Henry County business this afternoon has claimed the life of a Martinsville man.

Donny Shermaine Martin, 44, of Martinsville was shot multiple times in the stomach and pronounced dead at the scene, and Stephen Darnell Holland, 39, of Axton has been charged with the murder, a Henry County Sheriff's Office release stated.

At approximately 12:23 p.m. the 911 Communications Center received a call that a person had been shot in the Kuntry Boys Tire & More parking lot at 8985 A.L. Philpott Highway. When deputies arrived they found Martin lying on the ground, the release said.

Capt. Wayne Davis said on the scene about 40 minutes after the shooting that his department had a person of interest who had been detained for questioning.

Investigators could be seen inside a fenced-in area in the back of the store.

The Forensic Crime Scene Investigation Unit was on the scene, and the entire area had been taped off with crime scene tape while over a dozen people looked on as police continued their investigation.

Through the course of the investigation, it was discovered that Martin and Holland argued and Holland allegedly produced a gun and shot Martin multiple times, the release said.

The body will be taken to the Chief Medical Examiner's Office Roanoke for an autopsy, the release stated.

Holland has been charged with first degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and has been jailed in the Henry County Jail under no bond, the release said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff's Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 276-632-7463.

The Crimestoppers Program offers a reward of up to $2,500 for information related to crime and the amount is determined by the nature of the crime and the substance of the information given.

