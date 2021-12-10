UPDATE: Bassett man turns himself in after narcotics and cash seizure

Police say Timothy Edward Ross, 48, of 45 Blossom St., Bassett, turned himself in at the Henry County Magistrate’s Office Thursday at about 9 p.m., a little over a week after the Henry County Sheriff's Office raided his home and seized a large quantity of drugs and cash.

Ross was wanted on one count of distribution of more than 100 grams of methamphetamine, a release from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) stated.

On Dec. 1 HCSO investigators executed a search warrant at Ross’ home in Bassett, the release said.

A small quantity of cocaine, several pounds of marijuana and about one pound of methamphetamine with a total estimated street value of $10,000 was discovered and seized during the search, the release stated.

Police also seized five vehicles, 18 firearms and $465,207 in U.S. currency, the release said.

Ross is currently being held in the Henry County Jail without bond.