UPDATED: Henry County convenience store robbed at gunpoint

The Meadowgreen Minute Market, 9531 Virginia Ave. in Bassett, was robbed at about 8 p.m. Thursday.

A release from the Henry County Sheriff's Office states that an unknown male approached the counter, pointed a handgun at the cashier and demanded money.

The clerk gave the man with the gun an undisclosed amount of money and he fled on foot heading in the direction of Virginia Avenue.

The 911 Communications Center received a call describing a "Black male with a bandanna," but clerks at the store shortly after the incident occurred were heard describing the robber as “light-skinned with freckles, glasses and curly hair” and even suggested the gun he waived at everyone was a 9mm Glock pistol.

Surveillance video suggests why the descriptions of the man vary.

Still photos released by the Sheriff's Office show a person wearing a black pull-over hoodie, blue jeans, black tennis shoes, a blue face mask, dark colored gloves and a curly red hair wig.

The release describes the person as a white male, 5-9 to 5-11 and weighing between 150 and 180 pounds.

There were no injuries.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the assistance of the public in identifying the person involved in this robbery. Anyone having information regarding hid identity or whereabout is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463).

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.