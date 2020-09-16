 Skip to main content
UPDATED: Martinsville teen turns himself in on charges related to man found wounded in car
A Martinsville teenager is wanted by police for shooting into a vehicle and wounding the driver in the leg has turned himself in.

Nyzah Antonio Bradley, 18, of Village Street in Martinsville was arrested Tuesday after he turned himself into the Martinsville Police Department, a release from the department said.

Bradley is charged with malicious wounding, shooting into an occupied vehicle, using a firearm in the commission of a felony, reckless handling of a firearm and discharging a firearm in the city after an incident about 4:45 p.m. Sunday near Wilson Street in Martinsville.

Police responded to a call to the 911 communications center about shots fired and found a blue Chevrolet Camaro on Aaron Street, about 500 feet east of Wilson Street. The driver was inside with a bullet wound to the leg.

Investigators determined Bradley had fired a gun in the direction of the vehicle near the intersection of Wilson Street and Starling Avenue, a release said.

The person in the vehicle was taken to Sovah Health-Martinsville, treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released.

The release did not say what caliber was used, whether the driver of the vehicle was male or female or how police came to believe Bradley fired the shot.

Bradley is being held without bail in Martinsville City Jail.

In the release the MPD thanked the public for assisting in the case and asked that anyone with additional information to call 276-403-5330.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt

