UPDATED: WATCH NOW: Several people shot at El Norteno restaurant in Martinsville

Several people were shot at the El Norteno Restaurant at the Patrick Henry Mall on East Church Street in Martinsville around 11 p.m. Friday.

Martinsville Police Chief Eddie Cassady said it began with an argument.

“Apparently there was an altercation here at the restaurant tonight,” Cassady said. “One of our officers arrived during an exchange of gunfire at which time he engaged a person with a gun.

Cassady said the officer, who he did not name, fired his gun and was not injured.

It is unknown whether the officer injured anyone when he fired his gun.

“He’s been taken to the police station and because one of our officers was involved we have contacted the state police and we’re going to turn the investigation over to them,” Cassady said. “We have multiple victims that have been shot, I will say that.”

Cassady did not say whether there were any fatalities as a result of the shooting.

AirCare flew over the scene on the way to Sovah Health in Martinsville nearby, but it is unknown if the helicopter was called to transport anyone involved in the shooting.