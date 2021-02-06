UPDATED: WATCH NOW: Several people shot at El Norteno restaurant in Martinsville

Several people were shot at the El Norteno Restaurant at the Patrick Henry Mall on East Church Street in Martinsville around 11 p.m. Friday.
Martinsville Police Chief Eddie Cassady said it began with an argument.
“Apparently there was an altercation here at the restaurant tonight,” Cassady said. “One of our officers arrived during an exchange of gunfire at which time he engaged a person with a gun.
Cassady said the officer, who he did not name, fired his gun and was not injured.
It is unknown whether the officer injured anyone when he fired his gun.
“He’s been taken to the police station and because one of our officers was involved we have contacted the state police and we’re going to turn the investigation over to them,” Cassady said. “We have multiple victims that have been shot, I will say that.”
Cassady did not say whether there were any fatalities as a result of the shooting.
AirCare flew over the scene on the way to Sovah Health in Martinsville nearby, but it is unknown if the helicopter was called to transport anyone involved in the shooting.
“I do not know the total of folks that have been shot,” Cassady said. “We have had multiple people shot, [but] I cannot tell you the status of any of those folks.”
Cassady was unclear when further information about the incident would be made available, but Saturday morning the MPD issued a brief release stating that at 10:34 p.m. a Martinsville Police Officer was on patrol when he heard several gunshots in the area of El Norteno.
The release did not identify the officer involved.
That officer saw several people with handguns shooting when he arrived at El Norteno and he confronted them, but they continued shooting so the officer returned fire, the release stated.
The release did not indicate whether the shooting occurred outside of El Norteno, inside, or both.
The release reiterated the comment made at the scene Friday night by MPD Chief Eddie Cassady: "Due to one of our officers being involved, The VSP was called to conduct an independent investigation and the MPD will not be releasing any additional information."
A man and a woman, both handcuffed, were brought out of the restaurant separately and put in separate police cars.
A crowd congregated at the crime tape and some of those people taunted armed police on the other side of the tape.
Will Pearson owns Wild Magnolias Restaurant, also located in the Patrick Henry Mall, had begun to close up when the incident occurred.
“El Norteno employees ran out of the back door and came to Wild Mags for safety,” Pearson said. “People came running in screaming.”
In October, Martinsville Police conducted crowd control while West Piedmont Health District officials made a surprise inspection of El Norteno.
The restaurant was temporarily closed after the inspection.
It was not the first time Martinsville Police have had a significant presence around the restaurant.
“This is out of control,” Pearson said. “If El Norteno can’t follow the rules and stop serving alcohol after 10 o’clock, then it’s not safe for them to have an ABC license.
“I’m afraid, and I’m afraid for my staff.”
Gov. Ralph Northam issued new COVID-19 restrictions in November that require bars and restaurants to stop on-site alcohol sales at 10 p.m. and close by midnight.
“This past summer and this fall this crowd left El Norteno and came to Wild Mags, and they were super intoxicated,” Pearson said. “I refused them service, and they threatened me, and when the police came, they threatened them.”
Investigators marked areas of the parking lot where bullet shell casings were found, and police gave particular attention to two vehicles parked near the front entrance.
Cassady did not say where the shooting took place or whether there may have been more than one shooting.
Three people were allowed to remain near the entrance to the restaurant and were mostly distraught.
One woman sat, leaned over, with her head in her lap while another woman squatted with her hands covering her face and another placed her hands on the wall above her head and sobbed.
The MPD, including Cassady and Deputy Chief Rob Fincher, were on scene along with Martinsville Fire and EMS, the Henry County Sheriff's Office and Virginia State Police.
The first state police investigator arrived just before midnight, put on a bullet proof vest and entered the building.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.