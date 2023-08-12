The crime rate in the cities of Martinsville and Danville is down, while the rate has risen in the counties of Henry, Patrick, Pittsylvania and Franklin.

The annual crime report, compiled by the Data Analysis and Reporting Team for the Virgnia State Police, has been released for 2022 and although the rates of reported crime for the region remain similar to previous years, crime in the cities has trended downward while the rural areas have seen an increase.

Rates are determined per 100,000 and classified by degree of seriousness, with the most egregious crimes categorized as Group A offenses.

The rate of Group A offenses per 100,000 in the region is highest in Danville at 8,715, down from 9,103 in 2021 and 9,480 in 2020.

Martinsville is next with a rate of 7,782, down from 8,596 in 2021 and 8,695 in 2020.

Franklin County is the third highest jurisdiction in the region with 4,873, compared with 4,637 in 2021 and 4,866 in 2020.

Patrick County’s rate in 2022 was 4,338, up from 4,004 in 2021 and 4,109 in 2020.

Henry County’s rate was slightly below Patrick County with 4,193 in 2022, up from 3,966 in 2021 but down from 4,476 in 2020.

Although the crime rate was up in Pittsylvania County, it remained the least of any jurisdiction in the region with a rate of 2,172, up from 1,922 in 2021 and down from 2,435 in 2020.

“In looking at the Crime in Virginia 2022 report, it’s clear that crime across the Commonwealth increased for 2022,” said Henry County Sheriff Wayne Davis. “The data also shows a gradual increase in crime since 2020.”

Davis said the number of crimes can change each year to a “complex interplay of factors,” including shifts in economic conditions, societal changes and variations in criminal behavior.

“Fluctuations in crime rates often result from changes in poverty levels, employment opportunities, social programs, or even advancements in technology that impact illegal activity and law enforcement’s ability to detect and prevent crimes.”

Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith said he has looked at the report and didn’t find any discernible trends in his jurisdiction.

“We still remain the third busiest rural county, behind Scott and Buchanan, in terms of arrests made,” Smith said. “We made 768 criminal arrests last year. There are 40 rural counties in Virginia where sheriffs serve a population of less than 20,000. Property crimes like larceny have been our Achilles heel. Fortunately, our violent crimes are not as common. We had one homicide last year, and that was a law enforcement officer involved shooting that was justified.”

Smith said the current rate for Patrick County is comparable to the two prior years and noted that an incident rate of less than 5,000 incidents per 100,000 is generally considered a low crime rate.

Martinsville Police Chief Rob Fincher asked for a copy of the report before responding and didn’t offer any details or specifics about his jurisdiction’s numbers.

“I am pleased to see the continued reduction in crime for Martinsville,” said Fincher. “It is reflective of the combination of hard work by the officers and the ongoing support of our great citizens. I am a little concerned about the overall increase in crime in other areas of the Commonwealth, especially the increase in the number of crimes of violence in some parts of the state. I would not want to see that trend spread here.”

In Virginia, in 2022 there were 355,077 incidents reported every 1 minute and 29 seconds. A crime against a person occurs every 4 minutes and 49 seconds and a crime against property occurs every 2 minutes and five seconds.

The report shows that most murders occur at someone’s home, followed closely by a road, parking or camping area. The most serious crimes occur overnight on Saturday and into Sunday morning.

For murders, the weapon of choice is overwhelmingly a firearm, followed by a knife and then personal weapons such as hands, fists, feet, arms or teeth. The firearm of choice is most frequently a handgun, followed distantly by a rifle or shotgun.

Murders occur most frequently among family, acquaintances or intimate partners and most infrequently among strangers.

Drugs continue to be the primary connection involving crime, either directly or indirectly and white offenders outpace Black offenders involving drug violations almost 2-to-1 and drug offenders are males 72% of the time.

The most common drug involved in crime is methamphetamines, followed by cocaine, marijuana, and heroin.

Most offenders of violent crimes are white, and males 83% of the time between 25 and 34 years of age. White offenders outpace Black offenders about two to one.

“In looking at violent crime, homicide specifically, Henry County had nine homicides in 2022, and eight of those were solved, making for an 89% clearance rate,” Davis said. “According to an independent analysis of FBI data, the national homicide clearance rates are currently below 50%. I would like to point out that for 2022 Henry County experienced a reduction in aggravated assaults, simple assaults and burglaries.”

Davis said his office was constantly looking at modern and enhanced methods, including new technology and proactive measures to fight crime.

Said Davis: “Regardless of the rate at which crime occurs, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office will work diligently to solve crime and ensure a safe community for our citizens to enjoy a quality standard of life.”