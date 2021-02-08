WATCH NOW: Collinsville, Martinsville men charged with killing of 2, wounding 2 in shootout at El Norteno Restaurant; victims are identified

Shooting at El Norteno

Two men have been charged -- one with first-degree -- from that deadly shootout that killed two and wounded two Friday night at El Norteno Restaurant in Martinsville.

Jamal Emun Jenkins, 24, of Collinsville has been charged with first degree murder, and Rosario Nasiar Eggleston, 20, of Martinsville has been charged with malicious wounding and conspiracy to commit aggravated malicious wounding.

Both men also have been charged with use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and willful discharge of a firearm in a public place resulting in a death.

The two dead men have been identified as Keilo Anton Martin, 23, and Shavon Lamont Reid, 33, both of Martinsville, who were shot inside the restaurant bar area during an altercation, a Virginia State Police release stated.

Two other men, whose names have not been released, remain in the Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for gunshot wounds, the release stated.

Police have said several customers in the bar area of the restaurant began arguing at about 10:30 when weapons were produced and shots rang out, and Martin and Reid fell dead.

A third man was chased out of the restaurant and into the parking lot by two shooters. It is unclear if those shooters were also Jenkins and Eggleston.