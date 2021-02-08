WATCH NOW: Collinsville, Martinsville men charged with killing of 2, wounding 2 in shootout at El Norteno Restaurant; victims are identified

Two men have been charged -- one with first-degree -- from that deadly shootout that killed two and wounded two Friday night at El Norteno Restaurant in Martinsville.
Jamal Emun Jenkins, 24, of Collinsville has been charged with first degree murder, and Rosario Nasiar Eggleston, 20, of Martinsville has been charged with malicious wounding and conspiracy to commit aggravated malicious wounding.
Both men also have been charged with use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and willful discharge of a firearm in a public place resulting in a death.
The two dead men have been identified as Keilo Anton Martin, 23, and Shavon Lamont Reid, 33, both of Martinsville, who were shot inside the restaurant bar area during an altercation, a Virginia State Police release stated.
Two other men, whose names have not been released, remain in the Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for gunshot wounds, the release stated.
Police have said several customers in the bar area of the restaurant began arguing at about 10:30 when weapons were produced and shots rang out, and Martin and Reid fell dead.
A third man was chased out of the restaurant and into the parking lot by two shooters. It is unclear if those shooters were also Jenkins and Eggleston.
A Martinsville Police Officer on patrol nearby, who has not been identified, heard the shots and raced to the scene returning fire and striking one of the shooters.
Both of the shooters ran back inside the restaurant, trapping more than 30 employees and customers with them.
The Martinsville Police Department, Virginia State Police and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office stormed the restaurant and secured the scene.
Police are also looking for two men in a shooting that occurred about a mile away at the Valero convenience store on Brookdale Street in Martinsville around 2 o'clock that morning.
An investigation revealed that Ombae K. Johnson Jr., 20, of Blankenship Road in Martinsville and Dasyne A. Hairston, 19, of Fourth Street in Martinsville got into an argument with Deangelo M. Howard in the convenience store parking lot, and Johnson pulled out a gun and shot Howard, an MPD release said.
Warrants have been issued against Johnson and Hairston for malicious wounding, shooting into an occupied building, reckless handling of a firearm and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, the release stated.
Howard was taken to Sovah-Martinsville and then transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
Martinsville Deputy Chief Rob Fincher has described the second shooting as "spillover" from the first shooting.
Jenkins and Eggleston both were arraigned in Martinsville General District Court on Monday morning and are due back in court on May 20.
One of the victims, Reid, had been involved in a high-profile shootout at a North Carolina bar 11 years ago.
In the early morning hours of Nov. 7, 2009, Timothy "Skippy" Seay, 37, was fatally shot at the former Icehouse Club and Lounge in Eden, N.C., where Terris Dandridge of Martinsville and Jason Gallant of Richmond also were shot.
Reid and Shymel Jefferson were charged with first-degree murder in the case.
Jefferson was sentenced to life in prison without parole after being found guilty, and Reid, who was 21 years old at the time, reached a plea agreement with prosecutors.
In exchange for the dismissal of the first-degree murder charge, conspiracy to commit murder and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, Reid pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.
“This is what we felt could be proven given the way the case was going at the time – with the in-court statements that had been made and the various comments the judge made during the motion," Assistant District Attorney Julia Hejazi told the News & Advance in Lynchburg at the time. "Fortunately, we were able to convict the defendant of a serious felony and keep this dangerous man off the streets for several years.”
