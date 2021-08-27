WATCH NOW: Henry County deputies asking for help identifying person related to stolen vehicle

The Henry County Sheriff's Office is sharing video with the public in hopes that someone will be able to help them solve the case of a stolen vehicle.

Lt. J. L. Keller told the Bulletin that a 2013 black GMC Yukon was stolen from ERI Automotive at 2610 Greensboro Road, near the Rives Road intersection, around 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

"Security footage from the business shows a possible white or light-skin black male, slender in build, wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and a face covering walk onto the property," said Keller. "The male subject walks off-camera towards the front of the building then comes back towards the black Yukon."

Keller said the man is then seen getting into the driver's seat, starts the vehicle and drives out of the parking lot headed southbound on Greensboro Road.

The vehicle was found later that same day in the parking lot of Village Spa at 60 Belmont Street in Collinsville, about 5.5 miles away.

Police are still trying to identify the man seen in the video.

If you have any information regarding this case or the identity of the person in the video, you are asked to contact Inv. J.M. Duffy at 276-656-4237 or Crimestoppers at 276-632-7463.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

