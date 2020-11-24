WATCH NOW: Henry County Sheriff's Office concludes undercover drug operation with charges against 79 people

Perry said that as of Monday 43 of the 79 indicted had been arrested, and he issued photographs and information about those who are wanted.

"Being at the halfway mark pretty quick is good and when these names go out a few [people] will turn themselves in and with the public's help we be picking up the others in the next few weeks," Perry said.

Monday morning a body was found behind a Dumpster at the Kentucky Fried Chicken in Collinsville, and investigators said a drug overdose was suspected. Radio traffic indicated the person who discovered the body could see a needle in the hand of the person lying on the ground.

Perry said that case remains under investigation and that the dead man's identity is pending the conclusion of an autopsy and notification to the family.

Property was seized during the concluded operation, but Perry said he didn't have an exact value of the seizures and declined to speculate on how much it might be.

"It was not a large scale of seizing," Perry said. "Drugs have had such a big impact for a long time - nearly 80 people is a pretty big operation and many of them are repeating again - it's time for all of us to make our stand against drug activity."

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

