WATCH NOW: Henry County Sheriff's Office concludes undercover drug operation with charges against 79 people
WATCH NOW: Henry County Sheriff's Office concludes undercover drug operation with charges against 79 people

Those 176 sealed indictments against 79 people issued last week by a Henry County Grand Jury were unsealed in a big way on Tuesday.

Lane Perry

Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry

After the seals expired at 5 p.m. Monday, Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry held a press conference to reveal that all of those indictments were related to various charges for possessing and dealing illegal narcotics that were uncovered by his deputies.

"Our community has been through a lot," Perry said. "We have been working undercover for some time involving multiple operations, and we have concluded one drug operation."

Many of the people on the list have been caught twice or more for dealing drugs.

"People are continuing to sell," Perry said. "We hope this sends a message that we don't want this."

Heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, oxycodone, hydrocodone and acetaminophen, methadone, buprenorphine and naloxone were the favored drugs among those being distributed.

"Drug dependency impacts lives," Perry said. "The last few months we've seen an uptick in violence, and I think a number of these people involved are fighting some type of substance abuse."

The Henry County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Virginia State Police, Martinsville Police Department, Henry County Public Safety, U.S. Marshal Service and the DEA.

Lane Perry

Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry hold press conference.

Perry said that as of Monday 43 of the 79 indicted had been arrested, and he issued photographs and information about those who are wanted.

"Being at the halfway mark pretty quick is good and when these names go out a few [people] will turn themselves in and with the public's help we be picking up the others in the next few weeks," Perry said.

Monday morning a body was found behind a Dumpster at the Kentucky Fried Chicken in Collinsville, and investigators said a drug overdose was suspected. Radio traffic indicated the person who discovered the body could see a needle in the hand of the person lying on the ground.

Lane Perry

Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry describes concluded undercover drug operation.

Perry said that case remains under investigation and that the dead man's identity is pending the conclusion of an autopsy and notification to the family.

Property was seized during the concluded operation, but Perry said he didn't have an exact value of the seizures and declined to speculate on how much it might be.

"It was not a large scale of seizing," Perry said. "Drugs have had such a big impact for a long time - nearly 80 people is a pretty big operation and many of them are repeating again - it's time for all of us to make our stand against drug activity."

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

Unsealed drug indictments

Arrested

Gerald Maxwell Anthony, Blue Ridge Regional Jail, distribute methamphetamine, 3 counts distribute heroin, 2 counts possess hydrocodone and acetaminophen, possession of a firearm while distribute schedule I and II drugs.

Ashley Kathleen Bender, Patrick County Jail, distribute methamphetamine.

Phillip Wayne Compton, 535 Rosewood Ave. Apt. 10, Martinsville, distribution of heroin, $2,500 secured bond.

Will Moses Cook IV, Martinsville City Jail, two counts distribute cocaine 3rd or subsequent offense.

Gary Thomas Davis, Henry County Jail, distribute methamphetamine.

Michael Bruce Earnest, Henry County Jail, distribute heroin.

Tanya Marie Ezzyk, 87 Kogertown Rd. Fieldale, distribution of heroin, conspiracy to distribute heroin, $2,500 secured bond.

Bradley Franklin Ferguson, Henry County Jail, distribution heroin.

Ferlandos Edward Finney, Henry County Jail, distribution of cocaine, 3rd or subsequent offense, no bond.

Jamie Randolph Foley, Henry County Jail, three counts distribution of methamphetamine, no bond.

John Robert Glen, 1431 Longview, Bassett, distribution of methamphetamine, $5,000 secured bond.

Mandre Daquan Graves, Division of Community Corrections, 2 counts distribute cocaine, 3rd or subsequent offense.

Michael Boyd Grim, 3346 Longview Dr., Collinsville, 3 counts distribution of hydrocodone and acetaminophen, $2,500 secured bond.

Sandra Ramsey Hall, Henry County Jail, distribution of oxycodone, 3rd or subsequent offense, no bond.

James Melvin Hankins , Jr, 12076 Martinsville Hwy., Danville, two counts distribution of oxycodone and acetaminophen, $3,000 secured bond.

Darrell Jason David Harris, Blue Ridge Regional Jail, distribute methamphetamine, 3rd or subsequent offense.

Heavenly Jean Harris, 43 Brook Court, Apt. 101, Fieldale, distribution of methamphetamine, distribution of heroin, $2,500 secured bond.

Dwayne Junior Hodges, Martinsville City Jail, distribute heroin.

Moses Keith Hughes, 345 Park Lane, Martinsville, 3 counts distribution of cocaine, $7,500 secured bond.

Debora Ann Kverndal, 105 Pinnacle Drive, Martinsville, distribution of imitation controlled substance, attempt to distribute methamphetamine, $2,000 secured bond.

Taylor Brooke Lemons, 3234 Sunset Dr., Collinsville, 4 counts endanger the life of a child, $5,000 unsecured bond.

David Wilburn Martin, Henry County Jail, distribution of heroin, 3rd or subsequent offense, conspiracy to distribute heroin, 3rd or subsequent offense, no bond.

Brandon Scott Massey, Henry County Jail, distribute methamphetamine, possess firearm while distributing methamphetamine.

Seth Allen McAlevy, Henry County Jail, distribution of methamphetamine, distribution of heroin, possess firearm while distributing methamphetamine, possess firearm while distributing heroin, four counts endanger the life of a child, no bond.

Larry Derand McLaughlin, Henry County Jail, distribution of methamphetamine, 3rd or subsequent offense, no bond.

Brandon Lee Moxley, Henry County Jail, 2 counts distribute heroin, no bond.

Bobby William Murphy, Blue Ridge Regional Jail, distribute methamphetamine less than 10 grams, distribute methamphetamine.

Lamar Tyrell Niblett, Roanoke City Jail, 103 Lawrence Drive, Martinsville, distribute heroin.

Herman Lee Royal, Jr, Liza Court, Martinsville, 2 counts distribution of hydrocodone and acetaminophen, $7,500 secured bond.

Terry Wayne Shelor, New River Valley Jail, distribute cocaine.

Reba Ranzo Shough, Danville City Jail, distribute heroin.

Shalina Kim Smith, Henry County Jail, distribution of oxycodone, 2nd offense, no bond.

Carlos Demontae Spencer, FCI Beckley, distribute cocaine, possession of a firearm while distribute cocaine.

Print Daniel Swanson, Jr, Bristol Sheriff’s Office, 3 counts distribute cocaine, 3rd or subsequent offense.

Jennifer Nicole Swinney, Henry County Jail, distribute imitation controlled substance, attempted distribution of heroin, no bond.

Brian Curtis Toler, Henry County Jail, distribution of methamphetamine, no bond.

Heather Marie Toufas, Henry County Jail, distribute methamphetamine, no bond.

Amber Danielle Vanzandt, Franklin County, distribution of methamphetamine, released on bond.

Brent Douglas Wagoner, Henry County Jail, 2 counts distribution of heroin, 2 counts distribution of oxycodone, distribution of buprenorphine and naloxone, no bond.

Vanessa Lee Warren, 1439 Rivermont Heights, Martinsville, distribution of methamphetamine, $5,000 secured bond.

Travis Eugene Whitehead, Franklin County Jail, distribute methamphetamine, no bond.

Christopher Brian Wright, Jr, 87 Kogertown Road, Fieldale, 2 counts distribution of heroin, distribution of fentanyl, distribution of methamphetamine, distribution of imitation controlled substance, attempt to distribute heroin, $2,500 secured bond.

Amanda Kay Young, Patrick County Jail, 2 counts distribute heroin, conspiracy to distribute heroin, no bond.

Wanted

Charles Daniel Aaron, 6561 Black Bird Place, Cascade, distribute heroin, distribution of methamphetamine.

Katelyn Brooke Altizer, 5600 Snow Creek Road, Martinsville, distribute heroin.

James Lee Athey, 721 Snow Creek Road Apt. 3, Martinsville, 2 counts distribute methamphetamine less than 10 grams.

Digano Vittorio Bellano, 469 Diamond Hill Court, Martinsville, distribute methamphetamine.

Walter Melvin Cousins, Jr, 911 Old Sand Road, Ridgeway, distribute cocaine, 2nd offense, possession of a firearm while distribute cocaine.

Rhona Machell Crutchfield, 50 Norwood Drive, Collinsville, distribute cocaine, 3rd or subsequent offense, distribute oxycodone, 3rd of subsequent offense, distribute marijuana less than 1/2 ounce.

Justice Leigh Denny, 1428 Askins Street, Martinsville, 3 counts distribute methamphetamine.

Clifton Paul Gilley, 10 Hayloft Drive, Martinsville, 2 counts distribute hydrocodone and acetaminophen.

Timothy Lee Hairston, 60 Wilson Avenue, Ridgeway, distribute heroin.

Steven Matthew Holt, 25 Raceway Drive, Bassett, 3 counts distribute methamphetamine.

John Christopher James, 922 Apt. 2 Blankenship Road, Martinsville, 2 counts distribute methamphetamine less than 10 grams, 3 counts distribute methamphetamine, distribute heroin, conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, conspiracy to distribute heroin, endanger life of a child.

Jodie Noel Joyce, 153 Belmeade, Bassett, distribute methamphetamine.

Bobbi Jo Leghorn, 289 Kogertown Road, Fieldale, distribute imitation controlled substance, attempt to distribute cocaine, 3 counts endanger life of a child.

Elizabeth Roxanne Lewis Mickles, 2 Tanglewood Drive, Martinsville, distribute methamphetamine, distribute heroin.

Jessica Nichole Lewis, 719 Garrett Road, Ridgeway, 2 counts distribute methamphetamine.

Edilberto Coronado Lopez, Jr, 970 Stones Dairy Road, Bassett, 2 counts distribute methamphetamine.

Vergie Danita Martin, 1650 Birchwood Road, Axton, distribute methadone.

Adrian Martinez-Martinez, 147 Patrick Henry Avenue, Martinsville, 2 counts distribute heroin.

Tiffany Danielle Matherly, 520 Henry Street, Stanleytown, distribute methamphetamine, distribute heroin.

Jason Todd McKinney, 890 Box Wood Lane, Bassett, conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Teddy Ray Nelson, Jr, 33 Candlewood Court, Bassett, distribute fentanyl.

Jamie Lee Ore, 2 Tanglewood Drive, Martinsville, distribute fentanyl.

Julius Alphonso Adams Page, III, 533 Lakewood Trail, Martinsville, distribute methamphetamine, 2nd offense, 3 counts distribute heroin, 2nd offense, distribute fentanyl, 2nd offense, conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, 2nd offense, 2 counts conspiracy to distribute heroin, 2nd Offense, conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, 2nd Offense, endanger life of a child.

Shannon Danyell Poole, 40 Kimway Drive, Axton, 2 counts distribute cocaine, 2nd offense.

Corey Gene Prillaman, 22 Anthony Court, Apt. 7, Bassett, distribute methamphetamine.

Nicole Renea Robinette, 905 Powell Road, Ridgeway, distribute methamphetamine.

Teresa Jane Spencer, 402 Fairmont Drive, Bassett, distribute methamphetamine.

Lucas Aaron Stone, 944 Clearview Drive, Martinsville, distribute heroin.

Vickie Lee Stuart, 965 Boxwood Lane, Bassett, distribute methamphetamine, conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Christopher Odell Stump, 1614 Rivermont Heights, Martinsville, distribute heroin, conspiracy to distribute heroin.

Joseph Berkley Taylor, III, 100 Laurel Drive, Martinsville, distribute heroin, 3rd or subsequent offense, conspiracy to distribute heroin, 3rd or subsequent offense, distribute fentanyl, 3rd or subsequent offense, conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, 3rd or subsequent offense.

Justin Louis Thompson, 140 D&J Park Drive, Axton, 2 counts distribute heroin, 3rd or subsequent offense, distribute cocaine, 3rd or subsequent offense.

Amber Lynne Tuggle, 435 Tuggle Road, Ridgeway, distribute heroin.

Matthew Douglas Turner, 6303 Turner Creek Road, Ferrum, distribute methamphetamine.

Stacy Maurice Walker, 286 Tower Road, Bassett, possess cocaine with intent to distribute, 2nd offense, possess marijuana with intent to distribute greater than 1/2 an ounce, but less than 5 pounds.

Torshazo Daquan Williamson, 806 East Warren Avenue, Eden NC, distribute cocaine, distribute hydrocodone and acetaminophen.

