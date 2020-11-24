WATCH NOW: Henry County Sheriff's Office concludes undercover drug operation with charges against 79 people

Those 176 sealed indictments against 79 people issued last week by a Henry County Grand Jury were unsealed in a big way on Tuesday.
After the seals expired at 5 p.m. Monday, Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry held a press conference to reveal that all of those indictments were related to various charges for possessing and dealing illegal narcotics that were uncovered by his deputies.
"Our community has been through a lot," Perry said. "We have been working undercover for some time involving multiple operations, and we have concluded one drug operation."
Many of the people on the list have been caught twice or more for dealing drugs.
"People are continuing to sell," Perry said. "We hope this sends a message that we don't want this."
Heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, oxycodone, hydrocodone and acetaminophen, methadone, buprenorphine and naloxone were the favored drugs among those being distributed.
"Drug dependency impacts lives," Perry said. "The last few months we've seen an uptick in violence, and I think a number of these people involved are fighting some type of substance abuse."
The Henry County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Virginia State Police, Martinsville Police Department, Henry County Public Safety, U.S. Marshal Service and the DEA.
Perry said that as of Monday 43 of the 79 indicted had been arrested, and he issued photographs and information about those who are wanted.
"Being at the halfway mark pretty quick is good and when these names go out a few [people] will turn themselves in and with the public's help we be picking up the others in the next few weeks," Perry said.
Monday morning a body was found behind a Dumpster at the Kentucky Fried Chicken in Collinsville, and investigators said a drug overdose was suspected. Radio traffic indicated the person who discovered the body could see a needle in the hand of the person lying on the ground.
Perry said that case remains under investigation and that the dead man's identity is pending the conclusion of an autopsy and notification to the family.
Property was seized during the concluded operation, but Perry said he didn't have an exact value of the seizures and declined to speculate on how much it might be.
"It was not a large scale of seizing," Perry said. "Drugs have had such a big impact for a long time - nearly 80 people is a pretty big operation and many of them are repeating again - it's time for all of us to make our stand against drug activity."
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.
