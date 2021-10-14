WATCH NOW: Short family murders cold case reopened

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Most of the investigators originally assigned to the case have either retired or are no longer in law enforcement.

The task force will be bringing new investigators up to speed with the case and will look for information that may lead to a suspect, a release from the Sheriff's office stated. They will review the case in its entirety and will include the physical evidence to determine if advancements in forensic technology may be able to develop a suspect.

"As people have retired and the years have continued on, we wanted to put a new set of people on the case," said Perry. "The task force has formed as they have started working on the case."

That task force includes members from the Henry County Sheriff's Office, the FBI, Virginia State Police and the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office.

"We have investigators assigned, right now, to follow any and every lead that comes in in reference to this case," Perry said. "We've wanted to do this for some time."

Perry said there are people with whom they have talked over the years whom they believe know additional information related to the murders and have not been forthcoming with the details, and it is their hope that someone in the public who has information will provide it to them and help them solve the case.