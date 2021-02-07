WATCH NOW: Valero convenience store shooting may be 'spillover' from deadly El Norteno gun battle

Police responded to the store where the clerk told them gunshots were exchanged between occupants of two vehicles that had left before police arrived, a Martinsville Police release said.

The dispatcher relayed a description of one of the vehicles, and another officer responded a few minutes later that he was within site of a vehicle matching the description. His location at the time has not been made available.

The deputy stopped the vehicle and reported to the dispatcher that a person in the car was suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest and arm.

An investigation revealed that Ombae K. Johnson Jr., 20, of Blankenship Road in Martinsville and Dasyne A. Hairston, 19, of Fourth Street in Martinsville got into an argument with Deangelo M. Howard in the convenience store parking lot, and Johnson pulled out a gun and shot Howard, the MPD release said.

Howard was taken to Sovah-Martinsville and then transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Warrants have been issued against Johnson and Hairston for malicious wounding, shooting into an occupied building, reckless handling of a firearm and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, the release stated.