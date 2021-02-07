WATCH NOW: Valero convenience store shooting may be 'spillover' from deadly El Norteno gun battle

An argument that led to a man being shot at the Valero convenience store on Brookdale Street in Martinsville early Saturday may have been connected to the deadly shootout at a restaurant a little more than a mile away.
Two Martinsville men are dead and two others were seriously injured Friday in that gun battle at the El Norteno Restaurant on East Church Street.
Police say several customers in the bar area of the restaurant began arguing at about 10:30 p.m. when weapons were produced and shots rang out, and two Martinsville men, ages 23 and 33, fell dead. Their names have not been released pending notification of kin.
A third man was chased out of the restaurant and into the parking lot by two shooters.
A Martinsville Police Officer on patrol nearby, who has not been identified, heard the shots and raced to the scene returning fire and striking one of the shooters. Both of the shooters ran back inside the restaurant, trapping more than 30 employees and customers with them.
The Martinsville Police Department, Virginia State Police and the Henry County Sheriff's Office stormed the restaurant and secured the scene.
Then, shortly before 2 a.m., while detectives swarmed over El Norteno and its parking lot collecting evidence, a dispatcher at the 911 Communications Center notified Martinsville Police that the panic alarm at the Valero store had been activated.
Police responded to the store where the clerk told them gunshots were exchanged between occupants of two vehicles that had left before police arrived, a Martinsville Police release said.
The dispatcher relayed a description of one of the vehicles, and another officer responded a few minutes later that he was within site of a vehicle matching the description. His location at the time has not been made available.
The deputy stopped the vehicle and reported to the dispatcher that a person in the car was suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest and arm.
An investigation revealed that Ombae K. Johnson Jr., 20, of Blankenship Road in Martinsville and Dasyne A. Hairston, 19, of Fourth Street in Martinsville got into an argument with Deangelo M. Howard in the convenience store parking lot, and Johnson pulled out a gun and shot Howard, the MPD release said.
Howard was taken to Sovah-Martinsville and then transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
Warrants have been issued against Johnson and Hairston for malicious wounding, shooting into an occupied building, reckless handling of a firearm and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, the release stated.
Dept. Chief Rob Fincher, who distributed the release, would not offer any specific details about a possible connection between the shooting earlier at El Norteno and the shooting at the Valero Convenience store.
"The best way to put it for now, it was spillover," Fincher said.
But it is unclear if the shooters from El Norteno got away or were apprehended. The VSP, which is investigating, will only say charges are pending.
A man and a woman were handcuffed and removed from the restaurant about an hour after the shooting and were taken in for questioning.
A release indicated both of the shooters were male, but it is not known if the handcuffed man that was removed from the restaurant is suspected by police of being one of them.
The cases remainl under investigation, and anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call MPD Lt. Sandy Hines at (276) 403-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 276-63-CRIME.
