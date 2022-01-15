Woolwine man dead after officer involved shooting

A Patrick County man has died after being shot Friday evening, and a state trooper is on administrative leave while the incident is being investigated.

In a release Friday night, Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith said the 911 communication center received a call from a woman on Mill House Road in Woolwine at 6:59 p.m. Smith described it as an "aggravated domestic disturbance call" where the 911 operator "could allegedly hear a male subject threatening to kill the female."

Smith said in the release that a deputy sheriff and a state trooper responded to the call and the state trooper arrived "seconds before the deputy."

"As the trooper was making contact with the female inside of the residence, a male subject allegedly brandished a firearm and the trooper fired his service weapon, striking the subject," Smith said in the release.

Barry Dean Compton, 64, of Woolwine, died at the scene, a Virginia State Police release stated.

"As they entered the residence, a male subject pointed a firearm at the officers," the VSP release said. "The officers told the subject to drop the firearm, and the suspect refused to comply. The trooper discharged his firearm, striking the subject."

Smith said the deputy and the trooper were not injured during the incident.

The shooting is under investigation and the trooper has been placed on administrative leave under the investigation is completed. After the investigation is complete, the evidence will be presented to the Patrick County Commonwealth's Attorney Office for adjudication, the release said.