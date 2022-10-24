Critical roadwork still on hold

The Henry County Public Service Authority (PSA) hopes to know within the next 30 days why a grant application for nearly $18 million for a critical road project was turned down.

With Crown Holdings beginning production by the end of the year, the rapidly expanding Commonwealth Crossing Business Center (CCBC) near the Virginia and North Carolina state line is seeing a considerable increase in traffic.

The strain to the surrounding roadways is only expected to get worse because with North Carolina promoting the U.S. 220 corridor across state lines as the future I-73, improvements to the road nearest the CCBC has been determined to be critical.

The PSA, working together with the counties of Henry and Rockingham and the Departments of Transportation in Virginia and North Carolina, applied for grant money that would allow for the improvement of an intersection with no traffic signal, to a diamond interchange, additional signaling, on and off-ramp improvements, reconstruction and realignment, and drainage, stormwater and landscape improvements near the CCBC.

Despite the request for funding for the intersection that is located along the future I-73 corridor, and support from all appropriate agencies across state lines, the United States Department of Transportation grant was turned down.

At a regular meeting last week, the PSA Board discussed the matter and hopes to learn by next month what will be needed to reapply and advance the project.

Meanwhile, Southwestern Virginia Gas Company has finished with the installation of a gas line at the CCBC ahead of deadline.

“Even though inflation is going up, we have not seen any slowdown in activity,” said Henry County Administrator and PSA General Manager Dale Wagoner.

In other matters, the Board:

Approved the minutes of the previous meeting that includes the approval of an additional appropriation of $243,000 for the Preston Road Water Line Extension Project in order to include Tanks Prestige Avenue, Honeysuckle Drive and State Drive.

Learned of a low income program for customers currently receiving services from social services. Qualifying customers subject to disconnection will be approved without having to apply. The program is not recurring.

Learned that water and sewer lines have been installed at the new Biscuitville in Collinsville. The restaurant has built a new building and is relocating to a different location on Virginia Avenue.

Heard about preventative maintenance work performed on Parkwood Court, Ferndale Court, Forest Lane, Shumate Drive, Joseph Martin Highway, Laurel Park Avenue and Irisburg Road.

Heard about repairs that have been completed to water lines along Richardson Road, Stockton Road, Frank Wilson Avenue, John Redd Boulevard, Marhill Drive, Spring Garden Lane, Oak Level Road and Slaughter Drive.

Heard about sewer line repairs that were made along Oakcrest Circle.

Learned about a Virginia Department of Transportation permit that had been obtained for water line rehabilitation in Collinsville. Funding is expected to be included in next year’s budget.

Learned of funding applications that have been submitted to the Virginia Department of Health for line replacement in Fieldale; line extensions on Horsepasture Price Road, Rockhill, Stones Dairy Road and Stoney Mountain Road; water improvement at the Laurel Park Subsystem; and residuals management at the Philpott Water Filtration Plant.

Learned that Prillaman and Pace is about 50% complete with the installation of water lines along Preston Road, and C.W. Cauley and Son has completed construction of lines along Marigold Road and Evergreen Drive where 114 of the possible 160 households have signed up for water service.

Learned that staff has contacted all of the approximately 85 restaurants and food service establishments that are on PSA sewer and approximately 75% of them have submitted verification that they are maintaining their grease traps. Staff conducted two site visits and educated the staff on proper grease management. About 85% of the restaurants are now in compliance.