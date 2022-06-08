Crown Holdings announces expansion

The single largest initial economic announcement in the history of Henry County just got larger and the company hasn't even opened yet.

On Wednesday, Crown Holdings Inc. announced that it would be adding 168,000 square feet to the 355,000-square-foot aluminum beverage can production facility now under construction at Commonwealth Crossing Business Centre.

The expansion will add $20 million to an already committed $145 million investment by the company.

The decision to add the additional space was the result of of an increased demand for its products in several segments of the aluminum beverage can industry, a release from the Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development Corporation (EDC) stated.

Crown officials had previously stated the new facility in Henry County will be capable of producing an average of 5,600 cans a minute, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

"It is beyond exciting that Crown has chosen to expand its facility before construction has even been completed," County Administrator Tim Hall told the Bulletin shortly after the announcement. "I think this decision speaks volumes about the company's commitment to Henry County and the value it sees in our community and workforce."

Crown anticipates the aluminum can market to continue growing and decided the new Henry County facility was best suited to be the location of a warehouse that will put a total of 523,000 square feet under roof, the release stated.

"Seeing a company expand even before it opens its original facility isn't the norm, but Crown isn't the normal company either," said Henry County Board Chair Jim Adams in the release. "We are thrilled with this news and we are more confident than ever that Crown will be a jewel for this community."

The company initially planned to open in April, but delays in securing materials has pushed that opening to August.

The delay has not slowed the company's efforts to employ 126 people with new hires being trained at the Commonwealth Centre for Advanced Training (CCAT) and other Crown facilities.

"Crown employees will average $49,000 annually, which is substantially higher than the area's average per-capita wage of roughly $24,000," EDC President Mark Heath told the Bulletin in February.

"This is tremendous news from Crown Holdings and confirms their decision to locate a new beverage can facility in Henry County. We are most appreciative of Crown's continued faith in our community," said EDC Board Chair Larry Ryder in the release.

Founded in 1892 and headquartered in Yardley, Pennsylvania, Crown Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products to consumer marketing companies, as well as transit and protective packaging products, equipment, and services to a broad range of end markets.

Ranked #286 on the Forbes Fortune 500, Crown Holdings has operations in 47 countries employing over 33,000 people.

Operating in Virginia for more than 60 years, the company has facilities in Frederick County and Suffolk as well as subsidiary operations in Henry County and Pittsylvania County, employing more than 200 total employees.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

