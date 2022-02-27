Crown Holdings is the largest single initial investment in Henry County

The crowning touch of the year for economic development in the region came with the announcement of an aluminum beverage can operation coming to Henry County.

The creation of 126 new jobs was announced in January 2021, but it was the promise that Crown Holdings would invest $145 million in a production facility at Commonwealth Crossing Business Centre in Ridgeway that raised eyebrows.

“This is the largest single initial investment in the history of Henry County,” EDC President and CEO Mark Heath told the Bulletin in an interview this week. “It made 2021 a really big year for economic development in Henry County.”

Crown’s facility has been under construction, with operations expected to begin in August. The facility will produce an average of 5,600 cans a minute, 24 hours a day.

The company initially planned to open in April and even though that’s been pushed back four months, it already is ramping up the hiring effort with two job fairs this month. The company says it will train those employees at the Commonwealth Centre for Advanced Training (CCAT) and other Crown facilities.

“It is exciting to see the construction of Crown Holding at Commonwealth Crossing Business Centre,” said Henry County Deputy Administrator Dale Wagoner. “It’s even more exciting to see them already hiring for good-paying advance manufacturing jobs. Crown is committed to innovation and sustainability, and we are elated they are growing their business in Henry County.”

Crown employees will average $49,000 annually, which is substantially higher than the area’s average per-capita wage of roughly $24,000, Heath said.

The company, founded in 1892 and headquartered in Yardley, Pennsylvania, considered expanding in North Carolina and South Carolina before choosing Henry County as the place for the construction of a 335,000 square-foot aluminum beverage can production facility, a statement from the Governor’s Office said in January 2021.

“We are thrilled to see a longtime Virginia employer and Fortune 500 company like Crown Holdings select Henry County for its new East Coast manufacturing operation,” former governor Ralph Northam said in the statement. “The addition of 126 high-quality jobs is a huge opportunity for the people of Southern Virginia, and the region’s tireless efforts to build a skilled workforce pipeline will benefit the company for decades to come.”

The aluminum beverage can manufacturing plant is ranked 272 on the Forbes Fortune 500 and has operations in 47 countries employing over 33,000 people. Those operations include facilities in Frederick County and Suffolk.

“The top five people in the company met with local industry people and when they came back and decided to locate here they said, ‘We don’t need to look anywhere else because we know we can get everyone we need trained right here in Martinsville and Henry County,’” said Heath. “This was 100% Angeline Godwin and P&HCC,” referring to Patrick & Henry Community College and its former presideny.

Before Godwin retired in the summer, she helped facilitate much of the economic growth being seen in the county now, because of her responsiveness and interest in developing training programs that met the needs of new employers, Heath said.

“Everyone had confidence in her, and she always made a positive impression because she understood, learned what was needed and found ways to meet that need,” said Heath.

By December, Crown Holdings had already scheduled multiple hiring events with offers of jobs with titles such as chemical process operators, accounting clerk, electrical engineer and plant engineer with a pay range from $19 to $35 per hour depending on the position.

“As we look forward in 2022, the company expects to have another outstanding year,” a fourth quarter 2021 financial report from the company released Feb. 8 stated. “Beverage can demand remains in excess of supply and in 2022 the company expects to commercialize new production capacity at new plants in Martinsville, Virginia, and Uberaba, Brazil, as well as with can line additions to plants in Phnom Penh, Cambodia and Monterrey, Mexico.”

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

