Crown Holdings to bring 126 jobs to Commonwealth Crossing

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

“I assure you that we are beyond excited to welcome Crown Holdings to our community,” Henry County Board of Supervisors Chair Jim Adams said in a release. “This is further evidence that the past nearly two decades of planning, preparation and construction of Commonwealth Crossing Business Centre is paying off.”

State Del. Danny Marshall (R-Danville) said that the facility would “provide an amazing boost to the local economy. We appreciate Crown Holdings for building its new manufacturing facility here, and we wish them the greatest success.”

State Sen. Bill Stanley (R-Salem) said that “more than 120 citizens of our area, and their families, will benefit from this significant investment with these new jobs. I can’t thank the Governor and VEDP enough for their continued focus on job creation in our region.”

Crown Holdings is headquartered in Yardley, Pa., and, with its subsidiaries that operate globally and employ 33,000, the company is ranked No. 272 on the Forbes Fortune 500, the release said.