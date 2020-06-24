Cunningham Tire in Bassett floods again, but VDOT says help is on the way

"We've looked at the pipe, and it's in good shape," VDOT spokesperson Jason Bond said. "It may be blocked - it's a long pipe underneath the roadway, so we're looking to unplug the blockage so that it will flow better."

Bond said workers have had to remove debris from the pipe "multiple times before."

"We thought we had it, but apparently we don't. It's a lengthy pipe, about 100 feet, and it goes underneath five lanes of roadway," Bond said. "We've ordered the tools we need to do this, and we hope to be out there working on it sometime later this week."

Clark and his crew at Cunningham Tire are continuing to serve customers while contractors are assessing the foundation of the building and lawyers are arguing with the insurance company.

Late Monday afternoon, with the temperature nearing 90 degrees, a motor home was in the parking of Cunningham Tire with the air conditioning running. Workers were closing up for the day, and Clark was asked if anything should be done about the motor home.

"The lady stopped here because she was having a tire problem," Clark said. "We fixed the tire, but then she became ill and needed medical attention."

The woman was taken to the emergency room, treated and brought back to Cunningham Tire.

"They gave her some medicine and told her not to drive for a while," Clark said. "She's fine to stay where she is - at least she's on higher ground."

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt

