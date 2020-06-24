Cunningham Tire in Bassett floods again, but VDOT says help is on the way

One month ago, raging floodwaters threatened to displace the residents at Stanleytown Health and Rehabilitation Center on Riverside Drive in Bassett.
Less than two miles upstream along the Smith River, those same waters threatened Cunningham Tire on Fairystone Park Highway.
Store Manager Jamie Clark said normally runoff from a heavy rain will come down the hillside behind the store, into a nearby culvert that runs under Fairystone Park Highway and into the Smith River.
Only this time, water backed up and flooded the rear of the building. Then the back wall of the business collapsed, and part of the roof caved in. Clark said the damage was estimated to be between $250,000 and $300,000.
Pumps powered by generators were brought in, and more than 200,000 gallons of water was pumped out of the building.
The 42-year-old business was reopened, and while negotiations have been ongoing with the insurance company, more heavy rains this past weekend once again flooded the back of the building.
"This time it's the contractor's equipment that's underwater," Clark said. "The culvert needs to be unstopped, but the state is not doing anything."
The Virginia Department of Transportation says help is on the way, and Clark may get some relief this week.
"We've looked at the pipe, and it's in good shape," VDOT spokesperson Jason Bond said. "It may be blocked - it's a long pipe underneath the roadway, so we're looking to unplug the blockage so that it will flow better."
Bond said workers have had to remove debris from the pipe "multiple times before."
"We thought we had it, but apparently we don't. It's a lengthy pipe, about 100 feet, and it goes underneath five lanes of roadway," Bond said. "We've ordered the tools we need to do this, and we hope to be out there working on it sometime later this week."
Clark and his crew at Cunningham Tire are continuing to serve customers while contractors are assessing the foundation of the building and lawyers are arguing with the insurance company.
Late Monday afternoon, with the temperature nearing 90 degrees, a motor home was in the parking of Cunningham Tire with the air conditioning running. Workers were closing up for the day, and Clark was asked if anything should be done about the motor home.
"The lady stopped here because she was having a tire problem," Clark said. "We fixed the tire, but then she became ill and needed medical attention."
The woman was taken to the emergency room, treated and brought back to Cunningham Tire.
"They gave her some medicine and told her not to drive for a while," Clark said. "She's fine to stay where she is - at least she's on higher ground."
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt
