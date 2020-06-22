CVS adds drive-thru coronavirus testing in Martinsville as part of expansion

Those exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 now have a new drive-thru option in Martinsville to find out if they have the virus.
CVS Health recently opened 37 new COVID-19 testing sites in Virginia, adding to 39 locations already open, including at the CVS at 2725 Greensboro Road, which opened June 12.
This site debuts as public health officials say the drive-thru testing that had been conducted at the Martinsville Speedway (and Ridgeway Family Medicine) is about to wind down because funding by a grant from The Harvest Foundation is running out. Nancy Bell of the West Piedmont Health District has said that hundreds a week have been tested at that site, which Harvest opened in early April.
That testing was forced to relocate across the street to the site of Ridgeway Family Medicine when NASCAR came to town to race on June 10.
Although the CVS in Stuart has not announced plans to offer this testing, the site in Ridgeway is available to residents.
“Patrick County residents are in the footprint of The Harvest Foundation, so they are eligible to have free testing at the Ridgeway Family Medicine site, formerly Martinsville Speedway,” Bell said. “Dr. Richard Cole in Patrick County does testing as well.”
Testing also is being done at CVS locations at 817 Main St. in Danville and 970 Franklin St. in Rocky Mount.
As of Monday morning, Henry County has had 227 cases of the coronavirus. Martinsville has had 60 and Patrick County, 39, based on data compiled by the Virginia Department of Health. There have been 31 hospitalizations and four deaths.
Growth in statewide cases have been slowing, with 58,465 positive tests, 1,620 deaths and 5,869 hospitalizations.
“Our pharmacies and MinuteClinics are uniquely positioned to help address the pandemic and protect people’s health,” said Joseph Goode, CVS Health senior director of corporate communications. “Building on the company’s comprehensive efforts to help slow the spread of the virus, we can bring safe and effective testing options closer to home and help increase access to testing options for even more individuals. This allows us to continue to slow the spread of the virus and help communities safely reopen.”
CVS' process is a modified drive-thru as well. The patient actually performs the nasal swab while inside his or her vehicle. And there are no out-of-pocket costs, regardless of whether or not a patient is insured.
“A self-administered nasal swab is similar to the more invasive nasopharyngeal swab in detecting coronavirus and has the benefit of being less invasive and easier to do,” Goode said.
To take advantage of the test, an individual must meet Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's criteria, in addition to state and age guidelines. Community members can go online to schedule an appointment and must complete the registration process before being tested. There usually is an appointment scheduled within two days.
“Once a person arrives for their appointment, the whole process takes just a few minutes,” Goode said. “Patients will be required to stay in their cars. When patients arrive at the store, there will be clear signage to direct them towards the pharmacy drive-thru window.”
Once a patient arrives at the drive-thru window, a CVS employee will verify the appointment and identity and provide a test kit and instructions on how to properly perform a self-swab. A CVS Pharmacy employee will observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly.
After the patient completes the self-swab, he or she will deposit the sample in a specifically designated container outside the store. Tests will be sent to an independent lab, and test results will be available in approximately three days.
Patients receive notification of their results via email and can access them through an online profile that is created.
“We monitor to ensure the patient accesses their results; if they do not access their results within a certain period of time a CVS Health professional will call them,” Goode said.
CVS Health also provides patients with an information packet with suggestions on the next steps they could take, should the test come back with positive results.