Daily interstate bus service returns to Martinsville and Danville and Washington, D.C.

Ticket prices range from $15 to $50, depending on the selected trip, and much be purchased with a smartphone or mobile device.

“No cash changes hands on the bus,” McCaskill said.

The DRPT contracts with Megabus to operate the ticketing system and run the bus service. Megabus provides an expanded network of transportation by bus to other cities along the Northeast corridor, including Baltimore, Philadelphia, New York City and Boston.

The Martinsville and Danville lines were added specifically because Greyhound abandoned both localities years ago. Bus service for residents required first finding transportation to either Roanoke or Greensboro.

Officials with DRPT estimate the Danville-to-Washington route will be used by 10,500 riders, and the Martinsville-to-Washington line will generate 5,500 riders per year.

The Blacksburg terminus requires about $200,000 in federal subsidy, but the Martinsville and Danville terminals are anticipated to come at a cost of just less than $1 million after fare-box revenue. A cost covered by grant from the Federal Transit Administration.