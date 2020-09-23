Daily interstate bus service returns to Martinsville and Danville and Washington, D.C.

If you feel a breeze, it might be from a bus with a new service providing transportation throughout Virginia that begins and ends in Martinsville.
A second new line is also being added in Danville.
Virginia Breeze Bus Lines began service in the Commonwealth at the end of 2017. It has been so successful, the new routes were added and began service on Aug. 7.
Community Development Director Mark McCaskill shared the news with Martinsville City Council at a regular meeting Tuesday night.
“They run seven days a week, 365 days a year,” McCaskill said. “We are a terminus at the Village Shopping Center on the Belk side.”
A modern bus equipped with a restroom, baggage storage, free Wi-Fi and in-seat power outlets begins each day collecting passengers at the Village of Martinsville shopping mall, 240 Commonwealth Blvd., at the outer parking lot of the Belk department store at 6:45 a.m.
The first stop occurs 55 minutes later in Danville and other stops include South Boston, Farmville, Richmond, and finally Washington, D.C. at 1:30 p.m.
A return service with identical stops ends in Martinsville at 7:40 p.m. each evening.
“The bus is here twice a day whether anyone is picked up or not,” McCaskill said.
The Martinsville terminus is called the “Capital Connector,” and although it includes a stop in Danville, there is another line originating from Danville as well.
The “Piedmont Express” begins its day from the Danville Transit System Hub at 8 a.m., with stops in Altavista, Lynchburg, Amherst, Charlottesville, Culpeper, Warrenton, Gainsville, Dulles Airport and Washington, D.C., at 2:40 p.m. A return trip from Washington begins at 10:15 a.m. and arrives in Danville at 4:50 p.m.
The third line runs from Blacksburg to Washington, a route that began in December 2017. The Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation had estimated the service would be used by 7,125 riders per year. Figures published in November 2018 showed the actual number of riders was exceeding 19,300 annually.
The DRPT conducted a survey to learn who the riders were and immediately began plans to expand.
Virginia Breeze Bus Lines is the result of a statewide intercity bus study prepared by KFH Group for the DRPT in 2013.
Although the bus service is run by a state agency, the new transportation lines come at no cost to Virginia. Federal transportation funding and ticket revenue covers the cost.
Ticket prices range from $15 to $50, depending on the selected trip, and much be purchased with a smartphone or mobile device.
“No cash changes hands on the bus,” McCaskill said.
The DRPT contracts with Megabus to operate the ticketing system and run the bus service. Megabus provides an expanded network of transportation by bus to other cities along the Northeast corridor, including Baltimore, Philadelphia, New York City and Boston.
The Martinsville and Danville lines were added specifically because Greyhound abandoned both localities years ago. Bus service for residents required first finding transportation to either Roanoke or Greensboro.
Officials with DRPT estimate the Danville-to-Washington route will be used by 10,500 riders, and the Martinsville-to-Washington line will generate 5,500 riders per year.
The Blacksburg terminus requires about $200,000 in federal subsidy, but the Martinsville and Danville terminals are anticipated to come at a cost of just less than $1 million after fare-box revenue. A cost covered by grant from the Federal Transit Administration.
In addition to restoring bus transportation to rural localities such as Martinsville and Danville and reaching unserved households and individuals without personal transportation, the purpose of the program is to reduce the number of private vehicles on the roadways.
Martinsville City Manager Leon Towarnicki said right now very few people know about the new bus line in Martinsville.
“There has not been a lot of publicity,” Towarnicki said. “We’ll put a link on our website, and I think they are planning to buy advertising in the local paper.”
Council member Chad Martin said he was concerned about the safety of vehicles left in the parking by people using the bus service. He asked Deputy Police Chief Rob Fincher, who was seated in the back of council chambers, if an increased police presence was planned, but Fincher did not respond.
Mayor Kathy Lawson asked Towarnicki to check about lighting in the parking lot, noting that the owners of the Village of Martinsville shopping mall had reduced lighting where buildings are vacant.
“Investigate getting that part of it [parking lot] lit,” Lawson said. “It’s very dark.”
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt
