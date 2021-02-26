Daily record of 11 deaths -- now 100 total in Henry County -- from COVD-19

Friday was a record-setting day not to be celebrated.
There were 11 deaths reported from COVID-19 in the West Piedmont Health District, the most since the pandemic began nearly a year ago.
Included in those 11 were five residents of Henry County, which pushed to 100 the number of county residents to succumb to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
The Virginia Department of Health reported Friday morning that it had verified those deaths, beating the single-day mark of 10 set on Sept. 15 and equaled on Jan. 28.
That's now 238 deaths in the health district, 62 in the first 25 days of February and 104 since Jan. 1.
There were 234 deaths reported statewide Friday morning, but these deaths could have occurred just about any time. VDH verifies cause through death certificates, and officials said earlier this week they just now are starting to compare death certificates from 2021, which includes the huge post-holiday surge of cases that occurred in January.
The 7-day rolling average of deaths is now 5, and the 7-day rate per 100,000 population is 3.8, another record high.
In addition to the five deaths in Henry County, which had seen a death subtracted on Thursday, Franklin County had four, and Martinsville had two. That's now 53 deaths of residents of Martinsville and 51 in Franklin County.
Not much is known about those who die of COVID-19, but VDH tracks all data by residence. Some basic demographic information can be gleaned from the database.
We know that the 11 victims on Friday were six men and five women, nine of whom were white and two were Black. Six of them were at least 80 years old, three were in their 70s and one each in his or her 50s and 60s.
If you look at the 234 deaths, 189 have been at least 70 years old, 167 were white, and 126 were male.
Outbreak status change
Health officials have not responded to questions about the trends and timing of these deaths.
But on Friday VDH’s database that tracks outbreaks dropped two facilities in the health district from active status: Mulberry Creek Nursing & Rehab and Martinsville Health & Rehab, which had accounted for 190 cases and at least 18 deaths – 17 of those at Mulberry Creek and at least one and fewer than five at Martinsville Health & Rehab.
Both facilities were downgraded to “Outbreak Pending Closure.” VDH says on its website that this means 28 days have passed without a new case. There could be delays in confirming the outbreak investigation is closed based on data collection.
Blue Ridge Health & Rehab in Stuart is on that list – along with two other facilities listed as Patrick County but located elsewhere – as is Red Oak Manor in Rocky Mount.
That leaves only Kings Grant Retirement Community in Henry County, which has 37 cases and one to four deaths, as the only active outbreak in the district. VDH does not list death totals fewer than five, as a protection against privacy, but indicates there has been at least one death.
There were only 17 new cases reported in the district on Friday -- the 7-day rolling average is now 22 -- but slightly troubling with that case level declining is that there were five new hospitalizations, two each in Martinsville and Henry County and one in Patrick County.
Franklin County had eight of the new cases, Henry County had five, Martinsville had three, and Patrick County had one.
Since the pandemic began, the district has seen 10,547 cases, 624 hospitalizations and 238 deaths.
This is how they break down:
- Henry County: 4,170 cases, 281 hospitalizations, 100 deaths.
- Martinsville: 1,501, 128, 53.
- Patrick County: 1,189, 90, 34.
- Franklin County: 3,687, 125, 51.
Statewide VDH reports there have been 572,639 cases, 8,197 deaths -- up by 234 since Thursday – and 23,978 hospitalizations.
Changes with vaccine
Also on Friday there was a significant change to the vaccine database, which shows overall that there are 587,990 Virginians to be fully vaccinated and that 14% of the population has had at least one dose. Some 33,025 doses are being distributed daily.
The change occurred in Martinsville, where 158 first-time doses and 21 total vaccinations on Wednesday turned into 1,686 having had at least one shot and 493 completely vaccinated.
These data had come under significant questioning recently, particularly at a meeting Tuesday night of the Martinsville City Council.
The variations arose because Sovah Health had been keeping all its doses distributed under its Danville location, although VDH tracks data by a person’s residence. Danville’s totals on Friday were decidedly lower, more than offsetting Martinsville’s increase.
The new data posted Friday show a decrease in vaccinations in all other localities in the district. The database also included more collective information.
There had been roughly 7,400 doses administered in Henry County, 2,146 in Patrick County and 9,658 in Franklin County.
VDH data on Friday showed that 15, 867 district-wide had received at least one shot and that 5,516 were fully vaccinated. That means that about 11.5 % of the population had had at least one shot, and 4% were fully vaccinated.
