Daily record of 11 deaths -- now 100 total in Henry County -- from COVD-19

Not much is known about those who die of COVID-19, but VDH tracks all data by residence. Some basic demographic information can be gleaned from the database.

We know that the 11 victims on Friday were six men and five women, nine of whom were white and two were Black. Six of them were at least 80 years old, three were in their 70s and one each in his or her 50s and 60s.

If you look at the 234 deaths, 189 have been at least 70 years old, 167 were white, and 126 were male.

Outbreak status change

Health officials have not responded to questions about the trends and timing of these deaths.

But on Friday VDH’s database that tracks outbreaks dropped two facilities in the health district from active status: Mulberry Creek Nursing & Rehab and Martinsville Health & Rehab, which had accounted for 190 cases and at least 18 deaths – 17 of those at Mulberry Creek and at least one and fewer than five at Martinsville Health & Rehab.

Both facilities were downgraded to “Outbreak Pending Closure.” VDH says on its website that this means 28 days have passed without a new case. There could be delays in confirming the outbreak investigation is closed based on data collection.