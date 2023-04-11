Dallas Hairston, 44, of Chatmoss, has announced plans to run for Henry County Commissioner of Revenue.

Hairston is a 1997 graduate of Laurel Park High School and studied business management with a minor in accounting and finance at Guilford College in Greensboro, North Carolina.

"I graduated from Guilford in May of 2001 and started with the City in 2002," Hairston said. "I've been employed by the City of Martinsville Commissioner of Revenue Office for 20 years and currently serve as the city's senior real estate appraiser."

Hairston has been a licensed residential real estate appraiser in Virginia since 2006.

"I work in the city, but Henry County surrounds the city so everything that goes on, you know about it," said Hairston. "I have a working relationship with Henry County and know a lot of them that work over there."

Hairston said he has concerns about the Henry County Commissioner of Revenue Office being understaffed and although he had no disparaging words for the current state of affairs at the office, he felt there was room for improvement and believes he is the one to make that happen.

"First thing when you talk about change - I think it was Woodrow Wilson that said 'If you want to make enemies, try to change something,'" Hairston said. "I want to be an advocate for and accessible to the Board of Supervisors and to the citizens that elect me."

Hairston said his experience in the City leaves him qualified to serve as the Commissioner in Henry County.

"I've been under Ruth [Easley] and she's a good boss and requires accountability in your job," Hairston said. "I have a knowledge of the processes. Whether it's the city or the county, what the commissioner has the authority to change is directed by the code of Virginia and for the county, the Board of Supervisors. The most pressing issue is accountability."

Hairston admitted there are still small differences between the offices, such as land use and mobile home tax.

"The city doesn't have land use and doesn't allow mobile homes," Hairston said. "Other than things like that, the state of Virginia and City Council or the Board of Supervisors dictate what processes the Commissioner of Revenue is over."

As of Monday there were three candidates listed with the Registrar's Office as approved to be on the ballot as a candidate for Commissioner of Revenue: Tiffany Hairston, a systems analyst for the Henry County Public Service Authority; Blake Minter, a real estate assessor for the Henry County Commissioner of Revenue's Assessors Office; and Dallas Hairston.