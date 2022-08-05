 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dam Spillway Road to be closed during construction

Trailrace closure

Over the next year, fishermen and paddlers should use the Franklin County Trailrace instead of the Henry County Trailrace Canoe Launch.

 Holly Kozelsky

The Dam Spillway Road at Philpott Lake and Dam will be closed from Aug. 15 through the fall of 2024, due to construction work at the dam, powerhouse and hillside.

This closure will impact the Henry County Tailrace Canoe Launch, located at 810 Dam Spillway Road in Bassett, as it will be inaccessible during the closure. Fishermen and paddlers are encouraged to use the Franklin County Tailrace, which is located at 2500 Riverbrook Road in Henry.

For more information about the closures, call Operations Project Manager Chris Powell at 276-629-4512 ext. 8224.

Philpott Dam to undergo major repairs
