Dan River Basing Association hosts "First Saturday Outing" on the Beaver Creek Reservoir in Martinsville

There could not have been a finer day for the "First Saturday Outing" hosted by the Dan River Basin Association Saturday morning at Beaver Creek Reservoir in Martinsville.

About 30 boaters met at the boat ramp with kayaks, canoes, paddles and oars, life jackets, snacks, water, hats and plenty of sunscreen.

The group covered the length of the 175-acre impoundment located just north of the city of Martinsville in a leisurely 3-hour trip.

The impoundment is owned and controlled by the city and serves as its primary water supply. The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries manages the fishery.

Fisherman say the man-made lake is popular for largemouth bass, crappie, sunfish, catfish and yellow perch.

Many people had their own equipment while Three Rivers Outfitters in Eden, N.C. and Smith River Outfitters in Bassett provided rental equipment for anyone that needed it.

