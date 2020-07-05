Dan River Basing Association hosts "First Saturday Outing" on the Beaver Creek Reservoir in Martinsville

Dan River Basin Association hosts "First Saturday Outing" on the Beaver Creek Reservoir in Martinsville. Three Rivers Outfitter in Eden, NC and Smith River Outfitters in Bassett rented equipment to those who needed it.
Dan River Basin Association hosts "First Saturday Outing" on the Beaver Creek Reservoir in Martinsville. Kayaks ready to go.
Dan River Basin Association hosts "First Saturday Outing" on the Beaver Creek Reservoir in Martinsville. Coming in at the end of the outing.
Event Coordinator Betty Kirkpatrick.
Dan River Basin Association Board Member Wayne Kirkpatrick.
Dan River Basin Association hosts "First Saturday Outing" on the Beaver Creek Reservoir in Martinsville. About 30 boaters participated in the event.
There could not have been a finer day for the "First Saturday Outing" hosted by the Dan River Basin Association Saturday morning at Beaver Creek Reservoir in Martinsville.
About 30 boaters met at the boat ramp with kayaks, canoes, paddles and oars, life jackets, snacks, water, hats and plenty of sunscreen.
The group covered the length of the 175-acre impoundment located just north of the city of Martinsville in a leisurely 3-hour trip.
The impoundment is owned and controlled by the city and serves as its primary water supply. The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries manages the fishery.
Fisherman say the man-made lake is popular for largemouth bass, crappie, sunfish, catfish and yellow perch.
Many people had their own equipment while Three Rivers Outfitters in Eden, N.C. and Smith River Outfitters in Bassett provided rental equipment for anyone that needed it.
Dan River Basin Association hosts "First Saturday Outing" on the Beaver Creek Reservoir in Martinsville. About 30 boaters participated in the event.
Dan River Basin Association hosts "First Saturday Outing" on the Beaver Creek Reservoir in Martinsville. The reservoir includes about 175-acres.
Dan River Basin Association hosts "First Saturday Outing" on the Beaver Creek Reservoir in Martinsville. It was a picture perfect day.
Dan River Basin Association hosts "First Saturday Outing" on the Beaver Creek Reservoir in Martinsville. Boaters putting-in.
Dan River Basin Association hosts "First Saturday Outing" on the Beaver Creek Reservoir in Martinsville. Plenty of time for socializing on the water.
Dan River Basin Association Board Member Wayne Kirkpatrick.
Event Coordinator Betty Kirkpatrick.
Martinsville Bulletin Reporter Bill Wyatt (left) and his wife Patricia Wyatt.
Dan River Basin Association hosts "First Saturday Outing" on the Beaver Creek Reservoir in Martinsville, considered to be one of the best flat-water opportunities in the area.
Dan River Basin Association hosts "First Saturday Outing" on the Beaver Creek Reservoir in Martinsville. Boaters putting out.
Dan River Basin Association hosts "First Saturday Outing" on the Beaver Creek Reservoir in Martinsville. Some participants brought their own equipment
Dan River Basin Association hosts "First Saturday Outing" on the Beaver Creek Reservoir in Martinsville. Three Rivers Outfitter in Eden, NC and Smith River Outfitters in Bassett rented equipment to those who needed it.
Dan River Basin Association hosts "First Saturday Outing" on the Beaver Creek Reservoir in Martinsville.
Dan River Basin Association hosts "First Saturday Outing" on the Beaver Creek Reservoir in Martinsville. Kayaks ready to go.
Dan River Basin Association hosts "First Saturday Outing" on the Beaver Creek Reservoir in Martinsville. Kayaks in all shapes, sizes and colors were seen.
Dan River Basin Association hosts "First Saturday Outing" on the Beaver Creek Reservoir in Martinsville. Coming in at the end of the outing.
Dan River Basin Association hosts "First Saturday Outing" on the Beaver Creek Reservoir in Martinsville.
Dan River Basin Association hosts "First Saturday Outing" on the Beaver Creek Reservoir in Martinsville. Parallel parking is preferred over straight in and out.
Dan River Basin Association hosts "First Saturday Outing" on the Beaver Creek Reservoir in Martinsville. A notice about the event says to "come prepared to get wet."
Dan River Basin Association hosts "First Saturday Outing" on the Beaver Creek Reservoir in Martinsville. Three hours on the water, now it's time to put the boats up.
Dan River Basin Association hosts "First Saturday Outing" on the Beaver Creek Reservoir in Martinsville.
Dan River Basin Association hosts "First Saturday Outing" on the Beaver Creek Reservoir in Martinsville. Time for a break and some snacks.
Dan River Basin Association hosts "First Saturday Outing" on the Beaver Creek Reservoir in Martinsville.
Then end of the reservoir where it meets Beaver Creek.
Dan River Basin Association hosts "First Saturday Outing" on the Beaver Creek Reservoir in Martinsville.
Dan River Basin Association hosts "First Saturday Outing" on the Beaver Creek Reservoir in Martinsville.
Dan River Basin Association hosts "First Saturday Outing" on the Beaver Creek Reservoir in Martinsville.
Dan River Basin Association hosts "First Saturday Outing" on the Beaver Creek Reservoir in Martinsville.
Dan River Basin Association hosts "First Saturday Outing" on the Beaver Creek Reservoir in Martinsville.
Dan River Basin Association hosts "First Saturday Outing" on the Beaver Creek Reservoir in Martinsville.
Dan River Basin Association hosts "First Saturday Outing" on the Beaver Creek Reservoir in Martinsville.
Dan River Basin Association hosts "First Saturday Outing" on the Beaver Creek Reservoir in Martinsville.
Dan River Basin Association hosts "First Saturday Outing" on the Beaver Creek Reservoir in Martinsville.
Dan River Basin Association hosts "First Saturday Outing" on the Beaver Creek Reservoir in Martinsville.
Dan River Basin Association hosts "First Saturday Outing" on the Beaver Creek Reservoir in Martinsville.
Dan River Basin Association hosts "First Saturday Outing" on the Beaver Creek Reservoir in Martinsville.
Dan River Basin Association hosts "First Saturday Outing" on the Beaver Creek Reservoir in Martinsville.
Dan River Basin Association hosts "First Saturday Outing" on the Beaver Creek Reservoir in Martinsville.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt
