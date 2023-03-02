The Henry County Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) on Thursday approved a request for a 20-megawatt solar farm in Ridgeway, dance halls by Kasey Lucas and Charles Edward Long III and SUP for Saddle Club.

Event centers approved

A request for a special use permit to allow for the operation of an event center with a dance hall permit by Kasey Lucas was approved.

Lucas told the board that he planned to develop property at 1960 Virginia Ave. in the Collinsville District into a performance center similar to the Harvester in Franklin County.

"I've been in the entertainment business since I was 5 years old and since the Rives burned down there is no place where bands can perform. It's not just a place to have parties," Lucas said. "This place is set up similar to the Harvester in Franklin County. It's not as big, but similar."

The Rives Theatre in Martinsville was used as a performance theater until it was destroyed by fire in 2019.

Another special use permit for an event center and dance hall was approved at the request of Charles Edward Long III.

Long said it was his intention to build a home at one end of property located at 3531 Dillons Fork Road in the Blackberry District and a 40 feet by 70 feet building at the other end.

"There is a demand for these places in the county," said Long. "They stay booked up."

Ridgeway solar farm

A public hearing on the proposed facility was held Jan. 25, when the BZA heard and discussed the case for more than an hour and a half. The board voted then to delay a decision until its meeting Thursday in order to examine the details of the plan submitted by Sunny Rock Solar LLC.

After review, the board approved 97 acres for solar use to be located on 180-acres of land located in the northeast corner of the intersection of Soapstone Road and Joseph Martin Highway, extending in a northeast direction in the Ridgeway District.

The board approved the special use permit for construction of a solar farm on the agriculturally zoned land with eight additional conditions:

Maintain the site in compliance with standards contained in applicable federal, state, local building codes, and erosion and sedimentation control standards and regulations.

Develop the site in compliance with the submitted concept plan where all panels shall be west of an area referred to as the "Southern Connector Corridor."

Preserve existing mature tree growth and natural land forms on the site to the maximum extent possible.

Comply with all other requirements.

Have sound curtains around any pile driving machines during use.

A siting agreement must be submitted and accepted by the Henry County Board of Supervisors.

The special use permit must be exercised through the issuance of land disturbance and building permits within five years.

A decommissioning bond must be submitted prior to the issuance of any building or land disturbance permits.

Campground approved

The Patrick Henry Saddle Club located at 394 Saddleridge Road in the Blackberry District was approved for a special use permit to accommodate up to 22 camping sites on approximately eight acres of land.

Lee Clark, director of planning, zoning and inspection, said the classification was misleading because the club did not plan to operate a campsite, but wanted to hold fundraising events and the permit requested would allow them to hold such events.

The 60-year-old club currently holds four horse shows a year, and the permit will limit the fundraising events to no more than 10 per year.