Dancing for the Arts fundraiser rescheduled

Dancing for the Arts, the Piedmont Arts fundraiser featuring local residents dancing in support of the arts in Martinsville-Henry County, has been rescheduled for Saturday, April 10, 2021, at 4 p.m. in the auditorium of Martinsville High School. Dancing for the Arts was set to take place earlier this year, but was postponed during the pandemic lockdown.
Teams competing in Dancing for the Arts are:
• Jennifer Bowles and Justin Chandler
• Rebecca Crabtree and Gerald Kidd
• Lori Fox (Partner TBD)
• Ginger Gardner and Hasan Davis
• Katie Garrett and Rob King
• Brooke Holyfield and Brian Williams
• Marlana Lackey and Ian Hogg
• Sandy Strayer and Wayne Moore
Before and during event, supporters of the arts are invited to vote for their favorite teams. Votes raise money to support Piedmont Arts programming in Martinsville-Henry County. Like the popular television show “Dancing with the Stars,” 50% of each team's final score is tallied from votes and 50% is tallied from scores awarded by the judges during the contest. Each $1 donation equals one vote. You can double your votes by joining Piedmont Arts or renewing or upgrading your membership (each $1 donation equals two votes).
To vote for your favorite Dancing for the Arts teams, visit Piedmont Arts or vote online at PiedmontArts.org/DFTA.
Tickets to Dancing for the Arts are $10 for general admission and $25 for reserved seating. Tickets are on sale now at Piedmont Arts and PiedmontArts.org.
