Danville couple travels to nation’s capital to view Ginsberg lying in repose

Even so the trip was a little daunting. The couple parked at Union Station but after that, Delores said they were “walking around like the children of Israel” wandering in the desert for 40 years as they tried to find the Supreme Court building.

“We must have walked 20 blocks because we didn’t know where it was,” said Ralph. “We asked people, but the building takes up a whole block and has four corners on different streets.”

Reaching the building, the couple did not get in the long line to file past the casket, but stood across the street all day as her casket lay at the top of the steps.

Food giveaway in her honor

But making a long trip to pay their respects was not the only way the couple honored Ginsburg.

They sponsored a food giveaway in Danville and South Boston on Sept. 20 in honor of Justice Ginsburg.

“We had a goodly number of people come, almost 200,” said Ralph. “We gave everyone two boxes of produce and big bags of chicken wings. We also gave away tons of bread, cheese, cereal and all manner of different foods.”