Danville sells Pinnacles complex in Patrick County for $8.2 million

The Ballou substation would provide power for the $400 million Caesars Virginia casino resort expected to open in 2023.

In addition, $1 million from the sale of the Pinnacles complex will go toward a fourth Appalachian Power delivery point in Brosville. That project will be complete in 2023, Grey said. The money will pay for materials, but not construction.

"We'll need additional money to construct the project," he said.

Danville Utilities will will buy the energy, capacity and renewable energy credits from the facility it sold to Northbrook, a privately held power producer that has been in the hydroelectric energy industry for more than 30 years. The company operates hydro assets in 12 states and bought five hydroelectric facilities from Duke Energy in North Carolina and South Carolina.

The Pinnacles complex, built in 1938 to supply all of Danville's electricity, is a 10-megawatt facility that has been used as a peaking source during periods of high demand and provides about 2.5% of the city's electric needs.

The complex contained about 3,600 acres of city-owned property, where the city managed two 120-foot dams that store water for power generation.