Danville sells Pinnacles complex in Patrick County for $8.2 million

DANVILLE -- Danville Utilities' sale of a hydroelectric complex in Patrick County will provide power for more facilities in the city -- including that new casino.
Pinnacles Hydro Complex in Claudville was sold for $8.2 million to Northbrook Energy in a deal that closed on Feb. 10, Danville Utilities Director Jason Grey said.
Danville plans to use that revenue to build an electrical substation for the casino project at the former Dan River Inc. site in Schoolfield and upgrade its substations at Westover and Southside.
The Westover substation was built in 1975 and serves about 4,200 residential and commercial customers. Southside's substation serves serves about 3,300 commercial, residential and industrial customers and was built in 1972, Grey said.
"We're looking to move forward on those projects as soon as possible," Grey said Tuesday, adding that Danville Utilities will order transformers. "We'll hopefully get them completed by the end of this year."
Those two projects will cost about $3 million each, Grey said.
Danville Utilities will also dedicate about $1 million to start the substation project — to be the Ballou substation — at Schoolfield, Grey said. The money will cover engineering, transformers and steel, and the project would be complete in the summer or fall of 2022. Additional money money will be requested later to complete the project.
The Ballou substation would provide power for the $400 million Caesars Virginia casino resort expected to open in 2023.
In addition, $1 million from the sale of the Pinnacles complex will go toward a fourth Appalachian Power delivery point in Brosville. That project will be complete in 2023, Grey said. The money will pay for materials, but not construction.
"We'll need additional money to construct the project," he said.
Danville Utilities will will buy the energy, capacity and renewable energy credits from the facility it sold to Northbrook, a privately held power producer that has been in the hydroelectric energy industry for more than 30 years. The company operates hydro assets in 12 states and bought five hydroelectric facilities from Duke Energy in North Carolina and South Carolina.
The Pinnacles complex, built in 1938 to supply all of Danville's electricity, is a 10-megawatt facility that has been used as a peaking source during periods of high demand and provides about 2.5% of the city's electric needs.
The complex contained about 3,600 acres of city-owned property, where the city managed two 120-foot dams that store water for power generation.
Danville Utilities agreed to a 25-year contract to buy energy at a rate of $58.30 per megawatt hour, with a 2% annual escalation, and the city will continue to own the transmission lines from Pinnacles, so there will be no transmission costs.
The move to sell the complex allowed Danville Utilities to avoid the costs of tighter federal regulations and needed fixes at the facility while also allowing the agency to pick up some funding from the sale for pending work needed on substations throughout the city.
