Danville will cash in its $15 million from Caesars soon, following vote for casino

The police station project would include historic renovation of the former Dan River executive building, with the developer, 2291 Schoolfield LLC, using historic tax credits to lower the cost, and the construction of a new building on a separate lot for $8 million.

John Crane is a reporter for the Danville Register & Bee. He an be reached at jcrane@registerbee.com or 434-791-7987.

