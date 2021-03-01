Data collection spikes record-setting COVID-19 death totals in February

We usually know only basic information about cases and deaths. VDH’s demographic summaries tell us that one of these new deaths was a person at least 80 years old, three were in their 70s and one was in his or her 60s. They were four men and a woman, and three of them were white, two Black.

Of those 79 deaths were recorded in February, 45 were at least 80 years old, and 65 were at least 70. There were four younger than 50. There were 54 who were white, and 20 who were Black. The database changed by 48 men and 33 women, as some previously unreported genders were clarified.

“Many of the deaths that VDH reviews have underlying conditions like diabetes, heart disease, or dementia,” Bell wrote in her email, and some COVID-19-related deaths aren’t even counted.

“If a person with COVID-19 passes away, their health care provider does not tell us the death was COVID-19-related, and the death certificate lists something like cancer or end stage renal failure, then VDH does not count that death as COVID-19-associated.”

The more positive news at month’s end was the significant decline in new cases. There were 16 new cases reported as of Sunday, and three more hospitalizations, all of Henry County residents.