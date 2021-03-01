Data collection spikes record-setting COVID-19 death totals in February

February’s role as the deadliest month of the coronavirus pandemic in the West Piedmont Health District was because of a data-gathering process and not because so many people passed away in the past 28 days.
Cases and hospitalizations both fell during the month, even as 79 people – nearly 3 people per day – were recorded to have lost their lives to COVID-19.
The Virginia Department of Health delivered five more fatalities in the month’s final accounting at 5 p.m. Sunday, accelerating well past the previous record of 42 set just in January. That’s 118 deaths this year from the virus and now 253 overall in the district.
And January, of course, with its record 2,723 cases is the growing reason for all those deaths.
VDH officials verify cause via death certificates before adding them to their database, and officials said last week that they just now had begun to go through the deaths that may have emerged from that post-holiday surge in cases.
“A vast majority of these deaths are associated with cases from January, a couple associated with December 2020 cases,” health district spokesperson Nancy Bell said in an email.
“Half of them were identified via the continuous process of death certificate review by VDH Central Office. The other half were deaths identified by the local health department based on the COVID-19 case definition.”
Here are the hard data points for the month:
After January’s 42 equaled the death totals from November and December combined, February missed matching that 3-month total by only five.
The 79 deaths represented a 45.4% increase from January, even as new cases (1,070) rose by only 12% and hospitalizations (72) by 13%.
Henry County finished the month with 107 deaths, but its 42.7% was only third-worst. But Martinsville (with 57 total deaths) grew by 58.3% and Franklin County (now with 53) by 56%.
Patrick County went nearly three months without recording a death then saw its total rise by 24.1% with seven new ones in Feburary.
The 7-day rolling average of deaths is at 6 entering March, and per 100,000 population it’s 4.3, both record highs from the prior mark of 3.7 reached on Sept. 20.
In an odd data coincidence, Henry County’s monthly death total (32) was the same as its new hospitalizations.
Bell said that none of the recent deaths had anything to do with outbreaks at three long-term-care facilities that had emerged in the past few weeks.
The five deaths reported Monday morning were two residents of Henry County and one each from Martinsville and Patrick and Franklin counties. VDH tracks all data by residence.
We usually know only basic information about cases and deaths. VDH’s demographic summaries tell us that one of these new deaths was a person at least 80 years old, three were in their 70s and one was in his or her 60s. They were four men and a woman, and three of them were white, two Black.
Of those 79 deaths were recorded in February, 45 were at least 80 years old, and 65 were at least 70. There were four younger than 50. There were 54 who were white, and 20 who were Black. The database changed by 48 men and 33 women, as some previously unreported genders were clarified.
“Many of the deaths that VDH reviews have underlying conditions like diabetes, heart disease, or dementia,” Bell wrote in her email, and some COVID-19-related deaths aren’t even counted.
“If a person with COVID-19 passes away, their health care provider does not tell us the death was COVID-19-related, and the death certificate lists something like cancer or end stage renal failure, then VDH does not count that death as COVID-19-associated.”
The more positive news at month’s end was the significant decline in new cases. There were 16 new cases reported as of Sunday, and three more hospitalizations, all of Henry County residents.
Henry County had 11 of the new cases, Franklin County had three, and Martinsville had two. Patrick County had none.
The 7-day rolling average actually rose slightly, up to 28, but it remained at 20.3 per 100,000 population.
But testing may be a factor in this trend, Bell said, even as the district’s positivity rate has ticked up to 10.2% in 60,225 tests.
“We understand that the decrease in the number of cases in Martinsville/Henry County—as in like other localities within Southwest Virginia—is possibly associated with persons not seeking testing and/or becoming sick,” Bell said. “In discussions with some of the area healthcare providers they have also seen a decline in the number of persons seeking testing.
“Also, we have seen some reporting backlog from some healthcare providers and/or laboratories meaning we are sometimes not getting the results in a timely manner.”
Steven Doyle is editor of the Martinsville Bulletin and the Danville Register & Bee. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, ext. 245.