Daughters of the American Revolution holds Flag Day ceremony

The origin of Flag Day has been explained through various theories, said W.C. Fowlkes, one is standing out above the rest:

On June 14, 1777, Fowlkes said, a resolution was adopted by continental congress after a special committee met to discuss the flag’s design. “A flag of this design was first carried into battle on September 11, 1777 in The Battle of the Brandywine.

“Although there are many claims to the first official observance of Flag Day, all but one took place more than an entire century after the flag’s adoption in 1777,” Fowlkes said.

One claim to the origin of Flag Day originates in Philadelphia. Fowlkes said that there was an attempt by a woman in 1893 to have it recognized, but that “it was not until May 7, 1937, that Pennsylvania became first state to establish June 14, Flag Day, as a legal holiday.”

Fowlkes was speaking at a Flag Day ceremony held Tuesday at the former Henry County courthouse, home to the Martinsville-Henry County Heritage Center and Museum.

“Flag Day is a national observance today, but Pennsylvania is still the only state that recognizes it as a legal holiday,” Fowlkes said.

The ceremony was hosted by the General Joseph Martin Chapter and the Patrick Henry Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution in partnership with the Historical Society and the Colonel George Waller Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution.

Susan Kanode, flag dame chair for the General Joseph Martin Chapter, opened the ceremony. Kanode said she had a welcome speech that was not really her words, but she liked it, though she did not name the author:

“Many have fought, many have died and the cause of old glory, a name we say with pride. In parades we watch as the stars and stripes go by and proudly sing our anthem with notes that hit the sky.

“As Daughters of the American Revolution we are firm in our stand, to help freedom bells keep ringing throughout our beloved land,” Kanode said.

The Pledge of Allegiance was read by Melinda Penn, and the American’s Creed was read by Beverly Woody. Deborah Burgess performed an opera style rendition of the Star Spangled Banner as the crowd sang along with her.

The invocation was given by Cheryl Sutphin: “Our father, we come before you in humility as we honor our flag … We give thanks for your protection and guidance throughout our history. When at times our flag becomes tattered and bloodstained through the service and sacrifice of those who defended our freedom, our father would proudly hail these stars and stripes.”

The Presidential Proclamation from Joe Biden was read by Pam Caudill: “On Flag Day, and during national flag week, we celebrate a journey of progress represented in our banner and pay tribute to the inspiration it gives Americans at home and abroad.”

“Every day the American Flag instills pride, reminding us of the ideals upon which our nation was founded and the values for which we stand,” Caudill read. “As we pledge our allegiance to the star spangled banner and the legacy it holds in our history, let us continue the work perfecting our union so that together we can follow the promise of America for all Americans.”

Next, Glenda Hagar then read the history of the Pledge of Allegiance. “The original Pledge of Allegiance was written by Francis Bellamy,” Hagar said. “It was first given wide publicity through the official program of the national public school celebration on Columbus Day, which was printed in The Youth’s Companion of September 8, 1892.”

She said that school students first recited the pledge this way: “I pledge allegiance to my flag and to the republic, for which it stands, one nation, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”

To close out the ceremony, Lynn Berry read the poem “I am the Flag” by Ruth Apperson Rous.

Monique Holland is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at monique.holland@martinsvillebulletin.com or at 276-734-9603.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.