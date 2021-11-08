 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Davenport Institute gives P&HCC grant for early childhood education
0 comments

Davenport Institute gives P&HCC grant for early childhood education

{{featured_button_text}}

With a 3-year grant from Ben and Betty Davenport of First Piedmont Corporation, Patrick & Henry Community College will continue the work associated with the Davenport Institute, a program that aims to improve the quality of early childhood education in Southwest Virginia by attracting and training highly skilled childcare workers.

The Institute provided scholarships, mentoring, professional networking opportunities and more for those in early childhood education programs at participating Virginia Community Colleges. P&HCC was one of these participating colleges when the Institute was founded in 2016. This latest donation by the Davenports allows P&HCC to continue this essential work in the communities served by the college.

“We are imminently grateful for the confidence shown to P&HCC by Ben and Betty Davenport. The creation of the original Davenport Institute proved to be transformative for early childhood education providers in our communities, and these additional resources will allow us to scale this work and continue to provide a high-quality education for students who have a passion for this critical field.”

After launching the Davenport program, participating colleges saw the completion rates of their Early Childhood Education programs rise by 74 percent. Since 2017, 38 students complete an Early Childhood Education program at P&HCC.

“We are proud of the work P&HCC is doing to help create the opportunity for a future better life for many children,” the Davenports stated in a press release. “The God-given assets our children have at birth need to be nurtured.”

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Bolivia celebrates Day of Skulls with skulls of loved ones adorned with flowers

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Crash claims two lives
Local News

Crash claims two lives

Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in two fatalities. The crash occurred Friday at 10:06 a.m. on …

+4
Four injured in crash involving Henry County school bus
Local News

Four injured in crash involving Henry County school bus

At 3:55 p.m. in the 5000 block of Appalachian Drive (Va. 57), Henry County Public Schools Bus 86, with 12 students and the driver. collided. The collision sent the school bus through a guardrail and down an embankment. The bus cam to rest near the railroad tracks below.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert