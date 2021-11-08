Davenport Institute gives P&HCC grant for early childhood education

With a 3-year grant from Ben and Betty Davenport of First Piedmont Corporation, Patrick & Henry Community College will continue the work associated with the Davenport Institute, a program that aims to improve the quality of early childhood education in Southwest Virginia by attracting and training highly skilled childcare workers.

The Institute provided scholarships, mentoring, professional networking opportunities and more for those in early childhood education programs at participating Virginia Community Colleges. P&HCC was one of these participating colleges when the Institute was founded in 2016. This latest donation by the Davenports allows P&HCC to continue this essential work in the communities served by the college.

“We are imminently grateful for the confidence shown to P&HCC by Ben and Betty Davenport. The creation of the original Davenport Institute proved to be transformative for early childhood education providers in our communities, and these additional resources will allow us to scale this work and continue to provide a high-quality education for students who have a passion for this critical field.”