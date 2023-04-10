After 23 years with the Henry County Sheriff’s Department, Chief Deputy Wayne Davis, 44, says he feels he’s ready to be the next sheriff.

Davis says he has risen through the ranks, earning the position of criminal investigator, sergeant, lieutenant in the patrol division and lieutenant of criminal investigations, where he oversaw major criminal investigation cases within Henry County.

“I’ve lived my entire life here. I went to work for the Danville Police Department and worked there for eight months, and then I was hired here and have been at the Henry County Sheriff’s Department since 2000,” said Davis. “It’s a great opportunity to serve my community, and I’ve taken every opportunity to get as much training and education for this job as possible.”

In 2016, Davis was promoted to captain of the investigations division overseeing criminal investigations, VICE and narcotics investigations, the school resource officer unit and the street crimes unit.

“I have performed additional duties, including internal affairs investigations and being the public information officer,” Davis said. “During the past seven years I have led SWAT Team members on over 60 high-risk operations, including armed barricaded subjects, narcotics search warrants and hostage situations, and am proud to say that all of them were conducted safely without incident.”

It was announced last month that Henry County schools will have school resource officers (SROs) in all schools for the remainder of this school year. Previously there were SROs at all middle and high schools, but one SRO rotated to each of the school division’s nine elementary schools.

“After having supervised SROs for seven years, it’s been a goal of mine, and the sheriff’s office in general, to have officers in all the schools,” said Davis. “It was a joint effort with the school system, Henry County and the sheriff’s office to get together and devise a funding formula. It will take eight more officers, but after looking at different models around the country, we decided to bring back our retired officers who still have certification and pay them an hourly wage.”

Davis said any deputy designated as an SRO will be required to complete advanced training specific to those responsibilities.

“We were able to add eight SRO’s without compromising any existing services,” Davis said. “The school board, county administrator, and board of supervisors all had to be on the same page to make this happen.”

If elected sheriff, Davis said, he would retain the existing structure of the department while tweaking some operations to fit his vision.

“In addition to SROs, we’ll bring the D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) program back and build up our field training programs for new supervisors on the proper ways to manage personnel so we can grow new leaders behind us as we retire,” said Davis. “I also believe in the community policing model, so we’ll expand that along with increasing our use of new tools like Facebook live, Twitter and the development of a podcast program to keep in touch with the community.”

Davis said he intended to recognize deputies in his department more regularly for what they do in the community and will dip into the almost $1.2 million in assets seized over the past seven years to build a physical fitness center for officers on the property of the new Adult Detention Center.

“It will be at no cost to the taxpayer,” Davis said.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Department is full-staff at 230 employees and is currently about 10 people short, but Davis said the department has been fortunate compared to other jurisdictions in the region with shortages as high as 30%.

With more than 1,900 hours of training since graduating from the law enforcement academy, Davis said, he believes in offering expanded training opportunities in multiple areas, including administrative management, leadership and supervision, investigations and tactical operations.

“I graduated from the Virginia Forensic Science Academy School of Crime Scene Technology and achieved national internal investigations certification,” said Davis. “In February, I attained the Virginia Sheriff’s Institute Certification. There are 123 sheriffs and an estimated 12,457 deputies and support staff across the Commonwealth and only 101 sheriffs and deputies have achieved this certification.”

Also running for sheriff of Henry County is Del Mills, who retired in 2019 after 25 years of service with the department.

Daryl Hatcher is also listed with the Henry County Registrar’s Office as qualified to be on the ballot as a candidate for sheriff. Hatcher is the security and safety supervisor for SOVAH Health in Martinsville, Captain of the Fieldale-Collinsville Rescue Squad and a former game warden in Henry County.

Martinsville Captain Sandy Hines had announced plans to run, but withdrew.

“The sheriff is elected by the people and is answerable to the people and I want to have the most transparent sheriff’s department we’ve ever had,” Davis said. “I will work to move the sheriff’s office into the future and establish strong bonds and insure the safety of every citizen.”